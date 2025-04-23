Interest rates will fall in the UK next month.





The British Bank (BOE) is expected to reduce interest rates for the fourth time since August.

As a basic fee, the 25 -point line will leave at 4.25 %at the lowest level since early May 2023.

Some analysts suggested that as in recent months ago, the double cuts (50 Basispoints) can be cut to 50 %, but this time it seems impossible this time in light of the gradual and prudent approach to control of inflation.

MPC can still see one or two votes in May, but independence understands that continuous rate cuts are the same as the problem.

She can affect the interest rate decision and can change for the next year.

Interest rates to inflation

Bank interest rates play an important role in how British banks manage inflation. In short, if the inflation is high, the BOE can increase the interest rate.

This can reduce expenditure and investment by borrowing more expensive for both individuals and companies. As a result, this helps to delay prices and control inflation.

If inflation starts to get closer to 2 %goals, interest rates can be lowered again, and if the price and wage increase does not occur too quickly, the interest rate can be lowered by attempting to balance the investment stimulus in the economy.

Interest rates are lowered and borrowing costs, including personal loans and mortgage repayment, are lowered, but the yields of people with savings accounts decrease.

Inflation has returned from the UK, which is expected to increase in April and summer, and it is not too quickly cut, but it is an important factor behind the expected decision of the BOES expected fee.

From the point of view of the next month, the mortgage interest rate has already been priced, based on the swap ratio, which is essentially a future expectation for the interest rate movement.

Open the image in the gallery

British economy (copyright 2025 AP communication. All rights)

Business and growth

Another core part of the BOES decision is based on business spending along with economic growth.

It is important for the economy to grow, and the opposite is applied. Lowering interest rates can stimulate a company to spend more money on projects and personnel, providing more income to other businesses and allowing people to have more disposable income, contributing to economic growth.

British consumers have been doing hard work for several months due to raising taxes, lowering growth forecasts, and rising bills, so the news of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which reduces UKS this year, will be another potential blow.

The wider global trade and economic situation will form a BOE consideration in relation to interest rate cuts, but the news may not have immediate results for short -term plans.

The IMF predicts that global growth will be 0.5 percentage points lower than previous predictions, while the UK is seeing a similar downgrade at 1.1 % this year.

This reflects not only the impact of the Trump tariff, but also the increase in energy rates, the weakening of consumer purchases and the increase in inflation. This is expected to increase again to more than 3.5 % during the summer.

What happens after May?

Even the IMF itself emphasizes the fact that everything can still change significantly. After all, the reduction of this growth expectation is a prediction that was rebuilt in January.

IMF's chief economist, Pierre-Oliver Gourinchas, pointed out that there are many possible paths that reflect the unpredictable performance of future trade policies and the diverse influences of the tariffs of various countries.

According to the interest rate period, seeing British inflation will be a good indicator of what the BOE will do next, but the former deputy director and the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) Charlie Bean have already demanded that they will take greater measures through greater interest rates.

Since May, many analysts are still predicted by two additional interest rates.

Because of the low rate, the first buyer can easily carry out the real estate ladder, and this year's labor costs can lower the government borrowing costs for the UK business after hiking, but the inflation does not seem to be rioted again as inflation is expensive two years ago.

