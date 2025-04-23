The American judge blocks efforts to close the international information service | Freedom of news from the press





The district judge orders the administration to restore the capacity of the broadcaster which has closed its doors to left left.

A federal judge said that US President Donald Trump had illegally interrupted the functioning of the voice of America (VOA), an international news service funded by the federal government created by the congress.

In a decision on Tuesday, US District Judge Royce Lamberth ordered the Trump administration to restore the ability of 83 -year -old broadcasters to levels before Trump reduces funding and dismissed dozens of staff.

In a March judicial file indicating that all 1,300 employees had been on administrative leave, VOA lawyers declared that the diffuser sought to report the new honestly, impartially and objectively, pushing the allegations of the Trump administration that it promotes left prejudice and is insufficient pro-American.

Judge Lamberth also ordered the administration to restore the capacity of two other broadcasters also financed by the Federal Agency for the World Media, the Asia and the Middle East radio, the radio networks, while these prosecution is progressing.

The judge also rejected a similar request for two additional networks, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty and Open Technology Fund.

Trump and his allies exercised federal funds to dismantle programs and agencies within the government they do not like and forcing greater ideological compliance of media organizations and universities under the premise of the fight against what the administration describes as left opinions. Kari Lake, a close ally of Trump, was also placed in charge of the agency for the world media.

The administration closed in March in March, instituting financing cuts which, according to Lamberth, reflected a hasty and blind approach.

A union representing workers of the world media agency has celebrated the decision as a powerful affirmation of the role that independent journalism plays in the progress of democracy and the fight against disinformation.

VOA was founded for the first time during the Second World War in an effort by the American government to counter Nazi propaganda and was then used to project pro-American opinions on the countries of the world during the Cold War, a history that led some to criticize the network as a means of promoting American interests in the world.

This simple mission [delivering impartial news] is powerful for those who live around the world without access to a free press and without the ability to discern otherwise what is really happening, have written the lawyers of VOA.

Many other institutions created during the post-war period to project an American political and cultural influence worldwide, such as the humanitarian assistance agency, USAID, have also been attacked by a Trump administration which considers them as ideological enemies or bureaucratic bloating sources.

After largely eliminating USAID, the technological billionaire and Trump Ally Elon Musk said that the international assistance group had been a nest of radical Marxists vipers who hate America.

