



Jannik Hartmann, member of the German Council for Foreign Relations, confirmed that an American withdrawal from the Ramstein air base in Germany, for example, would leave Europe without basic load equipment such as ramps and flat cars. Europe also has few stocks before military equipment, while the United States has pre-positioned supplies in Germany, Poland and the Netherlands, Kruijver said.

Essential aerial refueling in the disputed airspace is still largely an American area. Europes The defense of its eastern flank rests on NATO fuel networks funded by the Americans who extend to the continent. If Washington retires, countries like France and Germany would blur to fill the void, Hartmann wrote in an article Linkedin.

Dependence extends beyond logistics: Europe is also based on American intelligence, cyber-defenses and detection of hybrid threats. If the United States is retreating, surveillance of information and satellites in real time will be the first to suffer, said Simon Van Hoeymissen, researcher at the Royal Higher Institute for Defense in Brussels.

American cybersecurity capacities play a crucial role in the defense of European military networks. Without them, the continent infrastructure would become an easy target for cyber attacks, sabotage and disinformation campaigns. Even with increased investments, Europe would find it difficult to replace these short -term capacities, noted Hartmann.

Blocked roads

But even assuming that Europe could obtain its own assets, move troops, tanks and fuel through the continent and not necessarily along the old West to the East, the traditional NATO would be a challenge.

Hodges called for European infrastructure one of the greatest challenges in military mobility.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/us-military-support-nato-europe-armies-without-american-assistance-donald-trump/

