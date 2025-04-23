



Congress legislators denounced as national shame the treatment of Mahmoud Khalil and Rmeysa Ztrk, students held by the American immigration authorities for their pro-Palestinian activism during a visit to the two installations of Louisiana where everyone is.

We are firm with them in support of freedom of expression, said a press conference of the Louisiana congress on Tuesday, which led the delegation during a press conference after visits. They are afraid, they are worried, they want to go home.

Ztrk, a doctoral student at TUFTS University, and Khalil, a graduate of Columbia, have been detained for more than a month since the American immigration authorities have placed them in police custody. Neither have been accused of criminal conduct and are detained in violation of their constitutional rights, members of the delegation said.

The delegation included Carter representatives, Bennie Thompson, Ayanna Pressley, Jim McGovern, Senator Ed Markey and Alanah Odoms, Executive Director of the Aclu of Louisiana. They visited the South Louisiana Ice Processing Center in Basil, where Ztrk takes place, and went to the Central Ice Treatment Center from Louisiana to Jena to see Khalil.

They met Ztrk and Khalil and other people in police custody to carry out real -time surveillance of a rogue and law administration, said Pressley.

Their detention comes as the Trump administration staged an extraordinary repression against immigrants, by illegally suppressing the people of the country and seeking to hold and expel people for a freedom of expression protected by the Constitution that it considers unfavorable to American foreign policy.

It's a national shame what's going on, said Markey. We are currently trying a turning point in American history. The Constitution is eroded by the Trump administration. We have seen today in these detention centers in Louisiana examples of how far [it] is ready to go there.

McGovern described those who were detained as political prisoners. He said: it is not a question of enforcing the law. This takes us to an authoritarian state.

At the end of last month, the officials arrested Ztrk, who co-wrote an article in a TUFTS student newspaper which criticized the response of universities to Israel attacks against the Palestinians. The 30 -year -old woman said she had been owned in unsanitary, dangerous and inhuman conditions in a Louisiana establishment and had trouble receiving medical treatment.

Ztrk disappeared when she was detained, said Pressley, adding that the student was denied food, water and the possibility of requesting a legal advisor. Khalil missed the birth of his first child, said Pressley. She described Donald Trump as a dictator with a draconian vision for the United States.

They define the fundamental soil to violate the regular procedure and freedom of expression of each person who calls this country at home, whatever your status, she said. It could be you tomorrow for having undergone a miscarriage. It could be you tomorrow to read a prohibited book.

Those who are in detention are shaken and have been visibly upset and frightened, the delegation said. They said they do not receive a necessary health care and that the facilities are very cold.

We have to resist, we have to repel. Were a much better country than that, said McGovern.

Earlier this month, a judge judged that Khalil, who helped direct demonstrations in Columbia last year and was imprisoned for more than a month, is eligible to be expelled from the United States.

The Trump administration argued that Khalil, a legal permanent resident of the United States and the child of Palestinian refugees, has beliefs contrary to the interests of the country's foreign policy.

On Monday, Senator Peter Welch du Vermont met Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian Green Card holder and a Columbia student who was held during a naturalization interview.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/apr/22/mahmoud-khalil-rumeysa-ozturk-ice-detention The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos