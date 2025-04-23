This year, 3 more British interest rate cuts are predicted.





VISHALA SRI-PATHMA

BBC Business Reporter

Getty image

The IMF predicts that the UK's battle will be higher than the expected inflation this year.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) can reduce interest rates three times this year, despite the British bank's blocked inflation due to higher inflation than expected, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

The organization predicted that British inflation would be the highest at 3.1%in the global advanced economy this year.

The fund also said that the British economy would grow less than previously predicted by the British economy, which increased 1.1% instead of 1.6% due to global falls due to US trade tariffs.

This report was met by the best economic policymakers at the IMF spring meeting this week.

City Hall: Why IMF is worried about the US economy -three things to know

Nevertheless, the downgrade of the British economic outlook is still ahead of the prediction of France, Italy and Germany.

Donald Trump's tariffs, steep borrowings of borrowings and inflation hits all contributed to the downgrade.

IMF's chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, told reporters that he expected three more interest rates for the British Bank of England in 2025 after the quarterpoint cut in February.

The report said that this year's expected surge in inflation will be “temporary phenomena” to leave interest rates.

But Trump's tariffs can also slow down the UK prices as the goods are out of the United States.

The IMF is expected to slow the UK's inflation by 2.2% by 2026 and close to a 2% goal of banks.

Rachel Reeves, in response to predictions, emphasized how the IMF still saw a strong economic growth in the UK in the UK in 2025 than other big countries in Europe.

“This report also clearly shows that the world has changed, so we will defend the interests of the UK this week in Washington and raise events for free and fair trade,” Reeves said.

She is expected to present a British case of a trade agreement with Washington, which will lower or eliminate US tariffs on British products in order to meet the financial minister of Scott Bessent.

Customs 'test'

Gourinchas said the world economy still produced “significant scars” due to “serious shocks over the past four years.”

“Now it's been tested again,” he added.

This year's US growth predictions have been the largest downgraded among the advanced economies by the IMF due to uncertainty caused by trade tariffs.

The growth of the United States is expected to be 1.8%this year compared to 2.7%of the IMF in January.

Trump made a presentation on tariffs this year.

As the trade war increased, the United States had a tariff of up to 145%for Chinese products, and China recorded 125%of US products.

The United States has also introduced 10%taxes on products in most other countries and has stopped much higher in dozens of countries for 90 days.

Trump argues that tariffs will lead to more US consumers purchasing products made in the United States, increasing the amount of increased taxes, and leading to enormous levels of investment in the country.

