As long as the minister cannot attack trade transactions, the British manufacturer will cut jobs within a few weeks | Automotive industry

British manufacturers said that if the government could not enter into a contract to protect the UK economy from Donald Trump's trade war, British manufacturers would cut jobs in a few weeks, industrial leaders told MPs.

UKS Automotive, Manufacturing and Energy's senior executives warned that the world's trade tariffs suggested by Trump earlier this month will be expected to lose job losses this summer.

Rachel Rachel Reeves traveled to the United States, traveled to the United States, traveled to the United States, and traveled to a US -based US -based Scott Bessent to take a new trade agreement to alleviate the blow of the Trump Trade War.

Otherwise, the British government may have to develop a covid -style furough system to cover the wages of those who may lose their jobs this summer, the industry said.

MIKE HAWES, CEO of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMM), is a serious British auto manufacturer who serves in the US market. He said it would have an important and immediate influence.

He said that dismissal for automakers, including Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Aston Martin and Mclaren, will be the last means of not losing talented people.

He has a current influence, so we need to get a transaction very quickly or see if there's a mechanism that supports the industry in the next few weeks and months, he said.

Hawes urged the ministers to re -examine the government's furough system, which was used to support workers used to force workers as a temporary measure of Kovid epidemics.

The warning has been repercusented by Stephen PHIPSON, the chief executive of the manufacturer's trade group Make UK, and if the UK cannot confirm its transaction with the United States to soften 10%tariffs on all products, companies cannot soften 25%of steel, aluminum and automobiles.

According to Steve Turner, the secretary -general of the Union Unite, in less than three weeks, US trade tariffs have stimulated some manufacturers to reduce temporary roles with agencies.

Skid the newsletter promotion in the past

Join the business today

If you set up your work date, we will inform you of all your business news and analysis every morning.

Personal Information Protection Notification: The newsletter may include information about contents that support charity, online advertising and external parties. See the Privacy Policy for more information. We use Google Recaptcha to protect the website and Google Privacy Policy and Service Terms.

After the newsletter promotion

The upcoming impact of trade tariffs threatens to solve the problems faced by a British manufacturer, and UKS faces the highest energy cost in the world due to UKS on gas.

Alan Johnson, a senior executive at Nissan, said MPS is the most efficient car manufacturer Sunderland plant, but pays more for electricity than other Nissan plants in the world. He said England is not a competitive place to build cars today.

The management demanded the ministers to follow the plan to lower the energy costs and to suggest a modern industry strategy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/apr/22/uk-manufacturers-to-cut-jobs-within-weeks-unless-ministers-can-strike-trade-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos