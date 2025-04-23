



Charlotte Edwards

Business Reporter, BBC News

Getty images

The Secretary in the United States of the Treasury indicated that a trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom could be on the maps, while decision-makers are gathering in Washington

There is an opportunity for a “big business” between the United States and China on trade, said Scott Bessent, secretary of the US Treasury.

Asked about a next meeting between countries, Bessent said it would be an “incredible opportunity” to conclude an agreement, if China was “serious” to make its economy less dependent on manufacturing exports.

“China must change. The country knows it has to change. Everyone knows it has to change. And we want to help it change because we also need to rebalance,” he said.

The comments arise as the trade war between the two largest economies in the world has increased in recent weeks.

US President Donald Trump has brought a number of prices on imports to the United States, which he said, aimed to increase US manufacturing and protection jobs.

These include import taxes up to 145% on Chinese products, but China retaliated with a 125% tax on American products.

Speaking on Wednesday at the conference of the International Financing Institute, Bessent, said that it was a “question of momentum and will”.

“There is an opportunity for a big deal here, that the United States seeks to rebalance more manufacturing, the identity of this would be less consumption.

“If China is serious about the least dependence on manufacturing growth led by export and rebalancing to an interior economy if they want to rebalance it, let's do it together.”

The comments come after Bessente would have declared Tuesday that he expected a de -escalation of the trade war and that the current situation was “not a joke”.

Watch: Trump says that we actively negotiate a “fair” prices with China's prices

Trump also said that it was optimistic about improving commercial relations with China, saying that the level of prices – or import taxes – which he had imposed on Chinese imports “would drop considerably, but it will not be zero.”

Tensions between China and the United States have shaken investors, with violent oscillations of stock prices and net falls in the dollar.

Actions jumped Wednesday in the hope that trade tensions between the United States and China could soon relax.

Aside from the trade war, Bessent called on the IMF and the World Bank to refocus on the basic missions of economic stability and development, arguing that they were too far away in vanity projects such as “climate change, gender and social problems”.

“These problems are not the Mission of the IMF,” he said.

Tensions between countries have shaken the financial markets, the two parties introducing strong prices on each other.

The governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, said that he was “very frankly encouraged” by Bessent's comments on the IMF and the World Bank.

Although Mr. Bessent said that the IMF and the World Bank are “short”, he did not call on the United States to withdraw from institutions because some conservatives have pressure him.

He said the Trump administration will use an influence in these institutions and “pushes them to accomplish their important mandates”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/clywg25ykqno The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos