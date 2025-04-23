Rachel Reeves Dashes Early Great Hope in British Trade Transactions | Trade policy





Rachel Rachel Rachel Reeves emphasized that the British would not fall into trading by rushing the initial breakthrough innovation in trade negotiations with the Trump administration.

She said that negotiations will take time, as they are expected to lobby to reduce tariffs while speaking before the first face -to -face meeting with the US Treasury Minister, SCOTT BESSENT.

You won't rush the deal. We want the right deal to our national interests and the conversation is in progress, she said.

For the first time, Face to Face Reeves said about discussions with Bessent. I didn't think I would not discuss the complexity of cars and food standards.

Instead, she said that she will talk about how to build a trade relationship we have.

The United Kingdom has already provided concessions to the United States, hoping to reduce tariffs by reducing digital service taxes of US technology companies. Reeves traveled to Washington for spring meetings of IMF to secure sculptures from 25% of automobiles, aluminum and steel.

The boss in the automotive industry warned that the UK had several weeks of job losses in the premium automotive sector in the UK, where it could not secure transactions such as Jaguar Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Aston Martin and Tariffs.

It is not clear whether Donald Trump has been charged for all imports due to a 10% basic tariff.

On Wednesday, a document that raised a new US demand was leaked, and hope for the initial agreement was damaged.

The text, which first appeared in the Wall Street Journal, was disappointed by British officials by demanding concessions to a new region, including the government's request to withdraw the standards for agricultural products, including beef.

Allowing hormonal treatment beef to the UK has long been a Washington demand, and the British government of all stripes has been rejected. Reducing agricultural standards is a special red line of labor because it will kill the hope of veterinary contract with the EU.

Reeves refused to think that food or other product standards would be embezzled. We will not comfort our food standards. We are clear about it with the United States and they respect and understand it, she said.

She added: They are all discussions on tariffs and trade barriers, but we will not change standards at the request of foreign governments. The decision of food standards, digital services, and automotive standards is the decision of the British government and we will continue to do so.

She did not discuss other requests in the leaked US negotiation document, and did not reveal that the British had to secure a transaction by reducing US car import tariffs from 10%to 2.5%.

I will not comment on the number, but I always believe in free trade, Reeves said.

Reeves, who appeared in a live event for global investors on Wednesday, hinted that the UK was ready to cut import taxes on some US products to actually deploy Washington.

Even before liberation, there are still tariffs between the two economies. She said she wanted to see the decrease in tariffs and non -observation barriers.

Reevess's prudent tone suggested that most of the transactions have been agreed in contrast to the government's recent mood.

Reeves asked about the urgent trouble of a British automaker. Reeves said: There was no illusion of the size of the challenge that the tariffs raised after that. That's why we are trying to secure a deal.

But I am the most important thing for everyone is that we get the right deal of the United Kingdom from national interests rather than hasty in poor transactions.

A UK official said that it showed how difficult it would be to finish the contract despite the positive remarks of Trump, vice president of Trump last week, according to Washington's request.

The recent JD Vance has a lot of beasts, but this is much more complicated to agree that this deal is more complicated than many people think.

British ministers also published a draft text to the US opponent even before Trump announced tariffs. But the Guardian said this agreement will not deal with pharmaceutical products this week. Officials say that if the president is aimed at the industry, he must renegotiate.

In the process, the WhiteHall source, which our home should be reset several times, will probably be again again.

Andrew Bailey, president of England Bank, spoke in Washington, saying that he and his colleagues were concerned about the danger of Britain's economic growth due to the chaos of the global trade system.

We must seriously accept the risk of growth, he said. Since the UK is an open economy, it is necessary to take into account the impact on the growth of the other world when modeling.

At the beginning of Wednesday, the official figures emphasized the dangerous financial position faced by the government. The National Statistics Office (National Statistics) was 11.9 billion won in fiscal year, which ends in March, more than 2 billion people from the fiscal year.

A small number of analysts stressed that the fiscal rules could not negotiate when asked about the down bit levels that repeated the warning to raise taxes with autumn budgets.

She said today that the government strengthens the importance of public fiscal control.

The superintendent announced in the spring statement in the spring statement last month to reduce welfare and reduction in the future budget in the spring statement to meet his own financial rules.

When Reeves was ready to meet her opponents in another large economy in Washington, Trump's stocks on the global stock market surged after it showed that Trump softened his position on Chinese tariffs.

The US president said that China's tariffs were actually lowered, but not zero. Beijing has faced a 145%tariff and counterattacked with a 125%charge.

The IMFS Spring Meeting in Washington was held on Tuesday as a strict warning on the economic impact of the trade war, and the fund would cause a big negative shock.

