What does the UK's Supreme Court mean the gender ruling against Transman?





The UK Supreme Court ruled to support women's biological definitions. But it's far from the problem to be solved, but I asked a complex question, especially when half of all transgender thought was transman. It even raises the possibility that a transformed man will be excluded from men and women.

The court unanimously agreed that transgender women, who are unanimously recognized as women, should not be recognized as women for the purpose of equality law in 2010. This means that an access to a single gender space should be determined by biological gender allocated at birth.

Meanwhile, the Equality and Human Rights Commission said they will pursue NHS unless they change their sex policies. The NHS policy states that transgender patients should be accepted according to their own identification gender according to their appearance, name and pronoun.

For many complex reasons, Transman is generally much less characteristic in public discourse on trans problems. Transman is currently in discontinuance and is rarely considered by mainstream media or academic literature.

The Supreme Court owns a summary of this case. However, it is clear that judgment is the same to transmen as the term men, women, and gender of equality refer to biological gender. The court concluded that other justice was inconsistent and could not work.

The National Statistics Secretariat presumes that there are approximately the same number (48,000) of transmenes and transmenes in the UK and Wales. This is supported by the US data, which shows the rough population of transmen and transmenes.

Problems for transformers

Those who support the biological definition of the castle have turned their position as a person who protects women's rights and excludes men. According to the legal definition, it is currently included in a transformer. But it does not include a trans a male who is biologically born as a woman.

This judgment means that a trans man can be excluded from a male single sex space. However, even if you are regarded as a woman, you may be excluded from the women's space.

The court discovered that the gender residential allocation process gives masculine appearance, so it may be proportional to the exclusion of a trans man from a single sex service, such as counseling for sexual abuse survivors who are rational.

This statement emphasizes legal reasoning with a flaw of transman. In most situations, they must be treated as women even if they cause absurdity in real implementation. Nevertheless, they can be excluded from some women's space if they look too masculine. This decision can be insisted that this decision is inconsistent and not working.

This decision can cause more confusion about someone who can access a single sex space. IRYNA_KOLESOVA/SHUTTERSTOCK

The Supreme Court ruling points out that there is no GRC ownership repeatedly. [gender recognition certificate] Protected characteristics of gender re -allocation require physiological change or change in appearance.

But in reality, GRC cannot be issued without medical diagnosis of gender disruption. It is very difficult for an individual to meet gender immutable diagnostic criteria without changing his appearance or pursuing medical transitions.

Testosterone therapy means that transformers may be easier to pass by transformed by a trans woman (they can be recognized by their identification). Testosterone generally grows facial hair, does not need additional procedures, creates more masculine physique and deeper voices.

Although there is no official statistics, the 2022 report of the advocacy organization has found that about 90%of the transactual transactuals are hoping for hormonal treatment or surgery or in the future.

This means that the majority of the 48,000 estimates of the UK and Wales are male and may be recognized as a Cisgender male. This is complicated by the implementation of the Supreme Court ruling.

Single sex space

According to the future explanation, the decision means that a transformed man cannot enter a male single sex space, such as a male toilet, a gym dressing room or a hospital ward. Instead, they must use women's single sex spaces, including joint changes, depending on biological gender.

The Ministry of Justice briefly took into account this problem when a woman or a female hostel was an example of an employer who demanded to be a woman. Before this ruling, such a role is open to a trans woman with GRC, but will not be disclosed to a trans man with GRC.

The court stated that the biological definition of the Court will be corrected. But this means that the director of the female hostel can now be a transman.

There are also concerns that both men and transmenes will be exposed to a greater risk of harassment.

