USA Wrestling | Senior Greco-Roman Senior released for 2025 Claw US Open Championships





Senior Greco-Roman pre-semences for the open US 2025 CLAW championships were finalized before this weekend competition in Las Vegas.

The sowing of the tournament was based on an agreed set of sowing criteria which included ratings in the United States, head-to-head results, tournament investments and common opponents. The pre-grain were finalized by the staff of the American Greco-Roman national team.

The sowing is only final after the conclusion of the shovels. Adjustments to sowing will be made if a wrestler abandons the land for any reason. In this case, the wrestler in question will be withdrawn from the list and each wrestler below will happen until the next seed.

Among those who receive the head of n ° 1, there are 2020 Olympians Ildar Hafizov at 63 kg and Alejandro Sancho at 72 kg, and 2024 Olympians Kamal Bey at 77 kg, Payton Jacobson at 87 kg, Josef Rau at 97 kg and the 2018 world medalist Adam Coon at 130 kg. Dalton Roberts, champion of American Olympic team tests, is the seeded n ° 1 to 60 kg.

The Gréco-Romain senior tournament will take place from April 24 to 26 at the exhibition at the World Market Center Las Vegas. The action will start at 10 a.m. (PT) on two days. The semi-finals are scheduled for 4 p.m. (PT) on Thursday, with finals for the first SET group for 6 p.m. (PT) Friday and the finals for the second SET group for 6 p.m. (PT) on Saturday. A detailed event calendar is available on USAWRESTLINGVENTS.COM.

The CLAW US Open 2025 championships will be broadcast live on Flowrestling. The supports will be available via USA Bracketting, USA Wrestlings, new event management software in the best class. Tickets are always available for purchase on the website of American wrestling events.

Consult Theat.com Today for pre-Semences in Freestyle for Women and Male for the Claw US Open 2025 championships.

2025 CLAW US Open Championships

April 23-27, the exhibition at the World Market Center Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nev.

Greco-Roman senior pre-grains

55 kg

1. Brady Koontz (RTC / Titan Mercury WC Dubuque)

2. Kenneth Crosby (NMU-National Training Center)

3. Jayden Raney (New York Athletic Club)

4. Billy Sullivan (WCAP army)

5. Zachary Silvis (Minnesota Storm / Nyac)

6. Fabian Gutierrez (West Point WC)

7. Peter del Gallo (South Side WC)

8. Tyler Klein (RTC Dubuque)

9. Ray Ray Harris (Tiger WC)

10. Jurane Culbreath (Chicago WC)

11. Eathon Rider (Central Valley RTC)

12. Jeffrey Brewer (California)

13. Austin Thiel (Betterman Elite)

60 kg

1. Dalton Roberts (WCAP army)

2. Max Black (NYAC / NMU-National Training Center)

3. Randon Miranda (NYAC)

4. Zane Richards (Illinois RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

5. Phillip Moomey (Nebraska / Nyac)

6. Dylan Koontz (RTC / Titan Mercury WC dubuque)

7. Isaiah Cortez (Daniel Cormier WC)

8. King Sandoval (DMV RTC)

9. Camden Russell (Nebraska / Nyac)

10. Rhett Peak (NYAC)

11. Joseph Couch (West Point WC)

12. Elijah Cortez (Gilroy Hs Wrestling)

13. Roberto Estrada (Western Colorado WC)

14. Jayden Carson (Arkansas RTC)

15. David Medina (Southeast RTC Inc.)

16. Carson Jackson (Thunder Mountain WC)

63 kg

1. Ildar Hafiss (WCAP army)

2. Ellis Coleman (WCAP army)

3. Riley Lomenick (US OTC)

4. Savion Haywood (Iguana WC)

5. Kaden Ercanbrack (NMU-National Training Center)

6. Jace Koelzer (Bear Cave WC)

7. Logan James (MWC Wrestling Academy)

8. Ruben Calderon (Paradigm struggle)

9. Lukas Kanownik (NMU-National Training Center)

10. House Lydic (NYAC)

11. Ryu Brown (Sons of Thunder Wrestling)

12. Austin Long (clinical struggle)

13. Robert Pinto (California)

14. Villegas Latey (entirely aerial force)

67 kg

1. Xavier Johnson (WCAP army)

2. David Stepanian (NYAC)

3. Alston Nutter (Army WCAP)

4. Taylor Lamont (West Point WC)

5. Otto Black (Nyac / Colorado Top Team WC)

6. Duncan Nelson (Air Force WCAP)

7. Jaxon Bearden (Team Prestige Wrestling)

8. Richard Fedalen (New York City RTC)

9. Logan Savvy (NYAC)

10. Nicholas Leonetti (Super WC)

11. Farroking Safeinjad (Florida)

12. Noah Rice (Law)

13. Maddox Khalimsky (NMU-National Training Center)

14. DEAN NOBLE (Western Colorado WC)

15. Issac Chavarria (Western Colorado WC)

16. Pablo Monreal (all the wrestling of the navy)

17. Dylan Phelps (Olivet WC)

18. Connor Deborde (Minnesota Storm)

19. Justin Feldman (South West Washington WC)

72 kg

1. Alejandro Sancho (WCAP army)

2. Peyton Robb (Nebraska / Nyac)

3. Justus Scott (WCAP army)

4. Noah Wachsmuth (NYAC)

5. Tyler Antoniak (MWC Wrestling Academy / Nyac)

6. Aliaksandr Kikiniou (NYAC)

7. The owner Petruna (WCAP army)

8. Jadon Skellergen (Lehigh Valley Wrestling RTC)

9. Alec Ortiz (Minnesota Storm)

10. Will Scherer (Fight WC School of Wrestling)

11. Riley Briggs (NMU-National Training Center)

12. Brayden Roberts (LIRTC)

13. Clay Radenz (Bison WC)

14. Brett McIntosh (Wyoming Wrestling RTC)

15. Bobby Yamashita (all the wrestling of the navy)

16. Charles McKune (NMU-National Training Center)

17.THON GALLEGOS (SkyView Wolverine WC)

18. Dylan Straley (Southern Oregon RTC)

19. Max Schierl (NMU-National Training Center)

20. Steven Villalobos (Garage Boyz Wrestling)

21. Nicholas Janowitz

22. Ivan Morris (Northern Colorado WC)

23. Grady Tisdale (Betterman Elite)

24. Conrado Lopez (without attachment)

77 kg

1. Kamal Bey (WCAP army)

2. Aliaksandr Kikiniou (NYAC)

3. Arvin Khosravy (West Point WC)

4. Tyler Eschens (Tar Heel Toilet / Nyac)

5. Aydin Rix Mcelhinney (Nyac / Nmu-National Training Center)

6. Britton Holmes (WCAP army)

7. Quinlan Nelson (Illinois)

8. Caden Young (NYAC)

9. Glenn Rhees (larger heights)

10. Patrick Currank

11. TJ Schierl (Ohio RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

12. Ethan Barr (Golden Pride WC)

13. Simple train training center.

14. Justin McCunn (Viking WC)

15. Drew Allgeyer (Nyac / Minnesota Storm)

16. Daniel Richardson (All Navy Wrestling)

17. René Hernandez

18. Dayton Hill (Valley WC)

82 kg

1. Jesse Porter (Nyac)

2. Beka Celelhvili (NYC)

3. Fritz Schierl (Minnesota Storm / Nyac)

4. Ryan Epps (Minnesota)

5. Andrew Berreyesa (NYAC)

6. Tommy Brackett (NYAC)

7. Achille Evans (Betterman Elite)

8. Arian Khosravy (California)

9. Tyler Cunningham (Nyac)

10. Talmage Carman (Mustang WC)

11. Adrian Artsisheuskiy, ny

12. Tyson Beauperthuy (Tiger WC)

13. Jack Gillis (Ringers WC)

14. Luke Ciampa (Lehigh Valley Wrestling RTC)

15. Michael Higgins (NMU-National Training Center)

16. Alex Hamm (Florida)

17. Aidan Squier (Fight WC School of Wrestling)

18. Ryan Whittle (Atlas WC)

19. Tanner Baumgartner (Colorado Mesa WC)

87 kg

1. Payton Jacobson (NMU-National Training Center / NYAC)

2. Spencer Woods (WCAP army)

3. Zachary Braunagel (Illinois Regional Training Center / Illini WC)

4. Jonathon Fagen (JG)

5. Damen Pape (Wolves WC)

6. Christian Rouleau (Minnesota Storm / Nyac)

7. Keenan Wyatt (Knights RTC)

8. Hunter Gonzalez (California)

9. Lukas Poloncic (Minnesota Storm / Nyac)

10. Kyle Knudtson (Crook County HS Wrestling)

11. Marcus Curry (Ford dynasty)

12. Daniel Eubanks (NMU-National Training Center)

13. Jordan Lara (505 toilets)

14. Mason Buss (Mustang WC)

15. Chance Goodman (Western Washington WC)

97 kg

1. Josef Rau (Titan Mercury WC)

2. Nicholas Boykin (Ohio)

3. David Tate Orndorff (Titan Mercury WC)

4. Timothy Young (WCAP army)

5 Brandon Marshall (Big Game WC)

6. Michial Foy (WCAP army)

7. Austin Harris (Lucha club)

8. Orry Elor (NYAC)

9. CADE LAUTT (NYAC / TAR Heel WC)

10. Austin Craig (All Navy Wrestling)

11. Eli Pannell (RTC Dubuque)

12.YDEDE-GROSSAL.

13. Michael Altomer (Curby / Nyac)

14. Eric Schwark (Ashland WC)

15. Austin Kohlhofer (West Point WC)

16. Timothy Eubanks

17. Braden Baumgartner (Colorado Mesa WC)

18. Marschner codes (Mustang WC)

19. Jayden Loehnig (Golden State WC)

20. Ian Huston (Ford dynasty)

21. Anthony Edson (the whole wrestling of the navy)

22. Eric Mittlestead (Cal State Bakersfield)

130 kg

1. Adam Coon (Cliff Keen WC / Nyac)

2. Cohlton Schultz (Atreus WC)

3. Aden Attao (NYAC)

4. Keith Miley (Arkansas RTC / Nyac)

5. Courtney Freeman (All-Marine)

6. Michael Rogers (West Point WC)

7. Max Balow (Viking RTC)

8. Brandon Ballard (WC frontier)

9. Sebastian Echeverria (south of Oregon)

10. Nathaniel Lennon (Valhalla Training Center)

11. Daimon Altamirano (505 WC)

12. Tashaud Nelson (Norse RTC)

13. James Hustoles (NMU-National Training Center)

14. Cameron Dubose (Mustang WC)

15. Tom Fote (Nyac)

16. Donald Degartho (entirely aerial force)

