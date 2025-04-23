



Earlier today, documents that US business groups and unions find a view of potential transactions with the UK focused on lowering the British tariffs of US cars from 10%to 2.5%.

The superintendent suggested that she is open to this to secure a wider trade transaction.

President Trump has already imposed a 25%tariff on all auto income to the United States, including the UK.

The UK is also facing a 10%wide tariff rate, negotiating a contract with the US administration, and most other countries have been hit by higher payments that are currently being suspended until July.

British negotiators have been “flat” to get an agreement on the state's interests of the state, and Reeves told the BBC at an event in Washington.

“We want to reduce the British trade barrier, the exists, and we want to be based on the relationship we have.”

Some US officials were positive about trading prospects. Last week, the US Vice President JD Vance said that there is a “good opportunity” to reach trade trade with the United Kingdom.

In an interview with the BBC at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) event on Wednesday, Reeves said that the UK would “not fall into a deal.”

But she said, “We were convinced that we could work with the US partners and we could get a better deal and build a practical transaction that already exists between the two countries.”

“We want to make the right deal with the UK and better support the industry, occupations and consumers,” she added.

Reeves said in a discussion with US negotiators that the UK was “really clear.”

“The US administration respects and understands that we have high standards for supporting UK agriculture and supporting British consumers, and we will not alleviate these standards,” she said.

Many American farmers use growth hormones as the standard part of beef production and were banned from the British and European Union in the 1980s.

The United States has forced to relieve rules for agricultural products, including beef of cattle that have previously been growing hormones.

The UK farmers warned last week that they would not dilute the British food standards, and warned that the use of hormones in livestock parenting could not be accepted.

