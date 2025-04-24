



Israel, Israeli Secretary of State Israel Katz, declared last week that humanitarian aid would not enter the Gaza.

Blocking this aid is one of the main pressure levers that Hamas prevents the use of the population and tools, and that no one is now planned to allow humanitarian aid for the go, and is not ready to make such aid.

Many major NGOs and international organizations, such as pardon and human Rights Watch, have long been identified as massacre of Israel's aid weapons for Gaza. In response to Katzs' most recent opinions, they once again demanded that the Israeli government condemned massacre policies and took measures to enforce international law by the Western allies of Israel.

However, these criticism and action requests are not clearly generated. Even after 18 months, Israel still has the intention to continue this crime for the future with bombing, shooting, alternative and hunger. And we are still doing so with political, military and diplomatic support of Western allies, including the United Kingdom.

This is why we believe that the British NGO is when we change tacks.

For the past 18 months, many people working in the British human rights and aid sectors have repeatedly requested the government to execute the minimum value and execute the basic creed of Israel's international law. We campaigned, lobbyed, engaged, and explained. We showed evidence, pointed out the law and asked leaders to do the right thing. Our petition fell to the ears of the ears. We met only indifference.

To this day, the Keir Starmers government can continue to trade and sell weapons with the Israeli government, even though the Israeli knows the shameless crimes that curses every day in the rest of the territory of Palestinians. The International Judicial Court (ICJ) is considering massacre of the Gaza War, and the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has a warrant for the International Criminal Court (ICC) for various war crimes and human crimes against humanity. Despite knowing, Israel is still considered a key alliance.

Last week, David Lammy talked with Gideon Saar, the top diplomat, Gideon Saar, who is investigating massacre without visiting London. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Lammy met Saar and discussed other Middle East issues with GAZA.

This is unacceptable. British government officials should not have public or private meetings with senior ministers in the state accused of being the most terrible crime recognized in international law. Israel should not discuss Israel's bombing of refugee tents, killing journalists and medical staff, and blocking the aid to the population under constant siege attacks, while Israel should not discuss the other Middle East issues with the leaders of Israel.

No politicians can claim ignorance of what is happening. Tens of thousands of Palestinians died. More people have been ambiguous, traumatic and replaced. Hospitals, clinics, refugee camps, schools, universities, residential areas, water and food facilities have been destroyed. To help the Palestinians, hundreds of original workers were killed and killed for crimes.

The British masses are terrible in what Israel is doing in Palestinian territory, and they want to stop. We saw this on the streets in the form of various opinion polls and huge protests.

Nevertheless, our government is unbearable. The meeting with many aid and human rights groups with ministers and senior officials did not affect meetings that were difficult to reach at first. Starmers Government is not affected by all the normal lobby and campaign tools we use. It is rejected to maintain Israel to explain the terrible violation of international law.

It's time to try another strategy. We cannot continue to participate with the British government, just as there is a policy inconsistency. This is not a daily example of rejecting the Korean government to pay enough attention to conflict or crisis due to other priority or conflicting benefits. This is not a disagreement we can overcome through participation and discussion. Today, British leaders argue not only to ignore vivid war crimes on our screens every day, but also to insist on the perpetrators of these crimes against diplomatic, political and military support against the warnings and desperate joys of the human rights sector.

We are the only way for NGO to make a difference in this space is to end all the participation with the government on this issue. We do not help our colleagues working for Palestinians or Gaza by continuing to talk with the government. We just provide the government with the opportunity to say that we are doing something to help people who are trapped in Israel.

We should not participate in the process and participation of the Israeli crime to white wash.

Instead of trying to talk with the government without the intention of listening, we must support Israeli leaders to demonstrate, boycott and legal efforts to explain their role in massacre. The British government may not be willing to pay attention to our campaigns and reports, but we will eventually pay attention to the legal decisions of the protests that continue to grow on the streets and the Israeli allies of the British and International Court. At this point, if you continue dialogue with the government, we will make us a tool for British foreign policy.

There is only one way to move forward. We must say loudly what is happening in massacre in the Gaza. We must focus on our efforts to designate crimes, emphasize the government's public offenses, and raise the voices of Palestinian colleagues. The meeting with the ministers and civil servants behind the closed door does not cause a change, but with the support of our government, we can inform the public about what is actually happening in the go.

We know that our actions cannot end the massacre like magic in Palestine, but we can still make a change. We can add pressure to those who have the power to stop the massacre. In addition, if we stop participation without fruit with the government, we can change our work, to reinvest our work, to reinstate our legitimacy and power, and to focus our energy on behaviors that can make practical changes to those who need help.

As a member of the British aid and human rights sector, the actions we take now are not important to those in Gaza. The way our government, major institutions, and society, which deal with massacre of Gaza in large quantities, will set precedents at home and abroad. It will determine whether our country will be the power to support human rights and international law, or whether it will tram to them whenever it is convenient. Today, we all have to fight for the right thing, and to show the government that our government is not allowed to be indifferent when we face massacre. History will determine how we react to this moment.

The views expressed in this article are owned by the author and do not necessarily reflect the Al Jazeeras editing attitude.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2025/4/23/gaza-is-burning-uk-ngos-must-abandon-failed-diplomacy-and-fight-back The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos