In the United States, women are less likely to have babies than ever, but key personalities from the Trump administration seem to change this, even if the federal health programs focused on significant upheavals.

About 3.6 million babies were born in the United States in 2024, according to a new US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report. The fertility rate last year 54.6 births for 1,000 women of reproductive age increased by less than 1% compared to the lowest record in 2023, oscillating well below years earlier.

The American fertility rate has been down for decades, with a particularly steep drop after the great recession of 2008. An increase in 2021 stimulated theories on a baby bump at 19, but the rate quickly returned to its more coherent drop.

Experts say that the movement from one year to the other in the fertility rate tends to be progressive and that a single year of change such as a slight increase in this year does not indicate a change in the long -term trend.

But the latest provisional data, published Wednesday by the CDCS National Center for Health Statistics, also show that births continue to move to older mothers. The fertility rate was the highest in women at the start of the thirties in 2024, with more than 95 births for 1,000 women aged 30 to 34.

Meanwhile, births and births among adolescent girls in women at the start of the twenties refused to record stockings last year, according to the report. There have been less than 13 births for 1,000 adolescent girls, a decrease of 3% compared to 2023. And the birth rate of women aged 20 to 24 years approximately 56 births for 1,000 women was slightly higher than the rate for women at the end of thirty.

The low birth increase last year, around 27,000 more than in 2023, was driven by higher birth rate in Asian and Hispanic women, while rates have decreased in black, white and American women.

Experts say that there are many reasons why women can wait until they have children or not have them all, with decisions shaped by socio-economic circumstances and broader experiences with boresic health.

The United States is faced with a maternal health care crisis, with more than a third of the country in a maternal health care desert and a surprisingly high maternal death rate, especially in black women. Research also suggests that the abortion for the United States exacerbates existing health disparities as births increase from high-risk populations and infant mortality increases disproportionately.

Coming in the midst of the fall in fertility is an increase in the pronatetalist rhetoric of some officials surrounding President Trump, but those who pressure for a higher birth rate in the United States have not established a clear plan to support women, babies and families.

Elon Musk, who heads the government's Ministry of Efficiency, said the low birth rate maintained it at night.

Humanity is dying, he told Fox News last month.

Vice-president JD Vance supported anti-abortion activists during a March for Life rally in January, a few days after being sworn in and said its objective.

Our company has failed to recognize the obligation that a generation has to the other in the context of an essential part of life in a society, he said. So let me say very simply, I want more babies in the United States of America.

And the Secretary of Transports Sean Duffy sent a note in March promising more funding in places with higher birth rates.

In 2023 Trump said he wanted a baby boom in the United States. During the 2024 presidential campaign, he called the father of IVF, and he signed a decree in February to develop political recommendations to extend access and affordability of in vitro fertilization.

But federal reproductive health programs have taken a blow while the Musk department leads to radical changes in the federal government.

Two -thirds of the CDCS division of boresic health have been reduced, according to a source which was part of the division and asked for anonymity due to the fear of reprisals. Programs focused on abortion monitoring, contraception guidelines, IVF monitoring, assessment of pregnancy risks and others were among those who lost entire teams, without plans to maintain them.

The United States Ministry of Health and Social Services said on Tuesday that maternal and reproductive health programs would continue under the new administration for healthy America but would not offer any other details.

CNNS Catherine Shoichet contributed to this report.

