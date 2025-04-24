British loans have soared to business activity contracts at the fastest speed over two years.





On Wednesday, the British government had a doubled economic blow as the annual public borrowing was almost $ 1.5 billion than expected, and the private sector activity contracted at the fastest speed for more than two years.

The borrowing figure showed that the company is having difficulty in balancing the book, as well as the PMI data on Wednesday, which raises taxes in the autumn budget and measures the health of the private sector.

The National Statistical Office said that the shortage of government income and expenditure was more than 10 % of the outlook for 13.3 billion prospects a month ago by the FISCAL Watchdog, 111.5 billion won, with 11.11 billion won in March to 12 months.

The S & P Global Flash UK PMI PMI Composite output index dropped to 29 months from April 51.5 to 48.2 in April. Reading was lower than the 50.4 prediction of economists who participated in the survey and showed the contraction of last month.

The IMF warned the IMF that Ribes, who attends the annual meeting of Fund & World Bank in Washington, may have to raise additional taxes or cut spending on public borrowings.

VTOR GASPAR, director of the IMFS accounting problem department, told Financial Times that the UK made considerable efforts to suppress the deficit before the data was disclosed.

But in case of disadvantage [economic] He added that shock and emergency measures could be needed, which could be a profit or expenditure base.

From March to March, the UK's public borrowing was 20.7 billion won, the third highest in the total fiscal year, compared to the 12 months of the previous year.

Ruth Gregory of Consulting Capital Economics said that if the president wants to adhere to the financial rules, it will need to raise the tax budget for the fall budget.

From this month, Ribes, which used the last budget to raise the tax paid by employers, has its own rules that everyday expenditures should be applied by imports until 2029-30.

Chris Williamson, the top business economist at S & P Global Market Intelligence, said that the biggest concern emphasized by business activity is that global demand is weakened and global trade worrying is increasing.

Donald Trump President's tariffs are targeted to the UK with the UK and many other countries, with a high level of job and high level of steel and automobiles.

According to a survey, the increase in NI donations has helped to strengthen business costs as soon as possible in two years, with the increase in the minimum wage.

Williamson has been stagnantly stagnant since the budget of British companies in recent months and has been stagnant since the budget last fall, but Williamson said more struggles to keep their heads on the water in April.

According to Wednesday, UKS manufacturing export sales have been the fastest reduction in addition to the increase in trade tension except for Covid-19 Pandemic since February 2009.

The index of the service sector, which relies less on global demand, has fallen to the lowest level of 48.9.

The PMI level is not a reliable measure of GDP, but it shows that the economy was contracted in April after overpowering expectations that it increased 0.5 % in February.

On Tuesday, the IMF cuts the UK's growth forecast by 1.1 %in 2025, and warns that economic tensions are widespread at 1.6 %of previous estimates.

UKS borrowed costs and worsened economic prospects more pressure on national public finances. According to OBR, the Ribs Room for the maneuvering rules for everyday expenditure is historically small at 9.9 billion.

ONS's chief economist, Grant Fitzner, said that the increase in public sector borrowings appears to be due to inflation -related costs, including an increase and salary increase, despite the significant increase in income.

In March, the public sector's borrowing was $ 16.4 billion, which was $ 16 billion.

However, according to Wednesday, UKS's current budget deficit showed that UKS's current budget deficit, which reflects funding for everyday public sector activities, has 74.6 billion won in fiscal year and 13.9 billion people from last month's OBR forecast.

Daren Jones, the Finance Minister, said the government is experiencing all penny of taxpayers who spent the first line for the first time in 17 years.

ONS said that public sector spending from 12 months to March increased $ 56.58 billion in fiscal year, and more expenditures for public services, benefits and debt were higher.

The UKS Debt Management Office said that it plans to increase debt sales of 5 billion debt to 5 billion compared to Wednesday, compared to the Ribs Spring Statement, which acquired the total net financial requirements of 39 billion won.

After the long -term borrowing costs soar and the DMO will withdraw the issue of long -term debt, he said it will raise additional funds by increasing the short -term financial bill.

Long -term debt raised the highest level of return on British gold leaf in early 1998 in early 1998.

In the fiscal monitor announced on Wednesday, the IMF, along with the United Kingdom as one of the major contributors of global government debt, along with countries including China, France, Brazil and the United States.

GASPAR said that the goal of stabilizing public debt is struggling due to higher public spending and demand for investment.

If necessary, additional policy measures may involve efforts to expand their tax base, including changing property taxes or exemptions for VAT, and prevent spending growth.

He is always a combination of spending rationalization and taxes, for example, basic interruptions, he said. He argued that the essence of coordination is political decisions and that funds simply identify potential options.

Additional report of George Parker and Ian Smith in London

