Critics call the revision of the Rubios, plan a blow to the values





Human rights, democracy, refugees, war crimes.

These are some of the main responsibilities of an office of the State Department that Secretary of State Marco Rubio intends to close as part of a broader reorganization plan for his agency that he unveiled on Tuesday.

The official objective of the office The under-secretary to civil security, democracy and human rights is to help countries build more democratic, secure, stable and fair societies.

In an article on Sub -Sack on Tuesday, Rubio described the change a blow against the Liberal thug bureaucrats, claiming that the office had become a fertile environment for activists to redefine human rights and democracy and continue their projects at the expense of taxpayers even when they come into conflict with the objectives of the presidents.

The new offices will be reduced and in most cases, merged in other parts of the department as part of Mr. Rubios' plan. The offices planned for elimination include those who have focused on conflicts, global criminal justice and the fight against anti -Semitism.

Two of the offices, including a small office of democracy and human rights, will continue to exist under a new office of the coordinator for foreign assistance and humanitarian affairs. But this office will no longer be led by a under-secretary.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the State Department, Tammy Bruce, warned that the changes did not signify the end of initiatives based on values ​​in American foreign policy, arguing that the objective was a more agile department.

The criticisms of Mr. Rubios, however, say that the clear message is that these values ​​are demoted, breaking with decades of American diplomatic tradition not to mention Mr. Rubios recording as a republican senator from Florida.

The elimination of state departments Most senior human rights officials send a clear signal that the Trump administration cares less about fundamental freedoms than the reduction of the agreements of autocrats and tyrants, said Christopher Le MO, who was deputy secretary to the office of democracy, human rights and work in the administration of Biden.

Some have noted that Mr. Rubio has long been among the strongest supporters of one or the other part of the human rights services.

When I managed the human rights office of the state departments, few senators were more interested in our work than Marco Rubio, Tom Malinowski, who headed the office under President Barack Obama before becoming a member of the Democratic Congress in New Jersey, recently wrote on X.

Mr. Rubios Sublack Post particularly distinguished Mr. Malinowskis the old office for contempt, calling this a platform for leftist activists in order to promote their personal opinions, including what Mr. Rubio called their hatred of Israel.

This office acts as a kind of voice of consciousness for political decision -makers because they balance the interests of the Americas with its values. During the Biden administration, he offered internal criticism from Israel, arguing that he was not doing enough to protect civilians in Gaza.

The office also produces the largely quoted annual report of the human rights departments in foreign countries, although changes can arrive at this document.

Mr. Malinowski posted in reaction to an NPR report that officials of the Trump administration had ordered offices to omit the report several categories of abuse that she has long condemned. They include the persecution of LGBTQ persons, women's rights violations and government corruption, according to NPR and a similar political report. A former office official qualified these specific reports.

The defenders of the offices say that he did a lot of work so that the conservatives admire. During the first Trump administration, he played an important role in advocacy for the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, to declare that the persecution of the Chinese of his Ouhnical Ethnic minority was genocide.

He also pleaded for difficult policies against Iranian and Venezuelan governments, which are notable offenders on human rights.

The office was created in 1977 as a Humanitarian Rights and Humanitarian Affairs Office after legislators led to raising the role of human rights in the United States’s foreign policy. The Clinton administration renamed it and extended to become the office of democracy, human rights and work.

As part of Mr. Rubios's plan, it will be reduced and renamed again, as a office of democracy, human rights and religious freedom.

The position of under-secretary to which he reports, and which Mr. Rubio plans to eliminate, went from a reorganization of the State Department by the Clinton administration in 1994 in response to new diplomatic challenges after the fall of the Soviet Union.

In 1994, Secretary of State Warren M. Christopher created a under-secretary in global affairs, responsible for raising him the importance of so-called transnational problems. The office has evolved and has widened over the years, reaching its current form during the Obama administration.

MON rejected the idea that changes would lead to the development of more effective policies.

We absolutely need a serious bipartite conversation on how to reorganize the State Department to better meet the challenges and threats of the 21st century, he said. But this proposal is not so serious, and its dishonest and its ignorant to treat efficiency as the sole objective of reforms.

