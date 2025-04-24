



The joint statement follows the British and New Zealand Prime Minister's Conference in London on April 22, 2025.

It reflects the constant British-NZ partnership supported by shared values, the rich relationship between our people, and the profound trust, and recognizes this uncertain period, and the prime minister expressed its high ambition to deepen cooperation so that our modern and dynamic partnerships can continue to thrive and contribute to our security and prosperity. We are vital to the common devotion to convey for people.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly promised to support the basic principles that support our partnership (democracy, human rights and law), the center of stable international order. They reaffirmed their promises to international cooperation to solve the global tasks supported by effective and efficient multilateral agencies, and acknowledged the inseparable of security and prosperity in the Euro Atlantic and India and Pacific regions.

The prime minister welcomed the US -led efforts to repeat the firm support for Ukraine and to achieve the right and continuous peace of Ukraine. The United Kingdom and New Zealand demanded Russia immediately withdrawing the army and ending illegal invasion. They stopped the Russian war with Ukraine by suspending the Russian war with the Russian military industrial complex through the supply of double -use components and weapons. The prime minister thanked the British and New Zealand military agents who trained more than 54,000 Ukrainians with Interflex as an interflex. As the conflict developed, the two leaders agreed to adjust training to meet Ukraine's demand for evolution.

The prime minister welcomed the continuous discussion of future support for Ukraine with the willingness of the United Kingdom and France. Starmer thanked New Zealand for continuously participating in military and diplomatic discussions on support for Ukraine.

The prime minister pointed out the threat of international peace and security, paying attention to the decision to significantly increase defense spending. They renewed our historical defense partnerships to meet the future and deepen cooperation in the defense ability and industry.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the continuous cooperation between our defense troops in global challenges, including the Middle East and the Pacific Ocean. Starmer welcomed New Zealand's upcoming participation in the British-led airline strike group deployment in the Indian-Pacific region, and welcomed New Zealand as he continued to search for potential opportunities to participate in AUKUS PILLAR II.

The prime minister agreed that maintaining peace and stability throughout the Taiwan Strait is indispensable to international security and prosperity. They repeated their concerns about the recent military movement around Taiwan and demanded a peaceful solution to cross -straight problems.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his promise to work together to promote prosperity, security and elasticity in the Pacific Sumol Island developing countries. In the context of climate change, they welcomed the collaboration of the Tides Renewable Energy Investment Fund.

Free trade is the cornerstone of prosperity between the two countries. Recognizing that public markets and reliable legal and regulatory frameworks are essential for trade, we have tried to strengthen and modernize rules. The prime minister welcomed our strengthened trading relationship after the UK-NZ Free Trade Agreement came into force, and the UK is one of the fastest growing export markets in New Zealand.

The Prime Minister agreed to cooperate to strengthen the role of free trade in the increase in prosperity, including a comprehensive and progressive agreement on the Pacific partnership (the UK and New Zealand party). This includes ambitiously increasing contracts through additional access and pursuing specific updates through general review.

Pointed out that economic growth and improving the lives of the UK and New Zealand citizens were the basic priority of the two governments, and the prime minister welcomed the signature of commercial transactions, including clean technology and infrastructure.

The prime minister agreed to further strengthen our mutual security and prosperity.

In order to form a new clean energy partnership, we encourage bidirectional investments in renewable energy and low and zero emissions. Investor Partnerships on New Zealand Investment in UK's Agritech SMEs and cooperation in earth observation in space. Confirm partnerships and support with the Pacific Islands and climate elasticity through clean energy, ecosystem elasticity and climate adaptation. A close cooperation to protect Antarctica as a place for peace and science and to support the Antarctic Treaty system. Strengthen cooperation in the support of rules, including the reform of multilateral institutions. Update a double tax contract to provide long -term certainty and stability to your business. Recognize a new mutual recognition of professional qualifications between engineering New Zealand and UKS Engineering Council. By modernizing our film and TV co -production treaties, we promote the growth of the world -class screen industry and bring more symbolic stories to the screen.

