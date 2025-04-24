The UK ends a low value import system for product dumping.





Unlock the editor's Digest for free

FT's editor, Roula Khalaf, chooses your favorite story this week.

The British government is preparing for a flood of low income from Donald Trump's war against Beijing, so an online retailer is finishing the system that an online retailer uses low -priced entrustment to the UK to the UK.

Rachel Reeves issued a review of a cheap import system after warning of a cheap Chinese import system on Wednesday.

Ribes said on the side of Washington's annual IMF and World Bank Spring, saying that the retailer is absolutely supporting the UK's high street for abandoning the cheap product income that weakens the UK retailer.

The decision to reform this plan will be consistent with the UK and the EU, and fast fashion and electronic retailers such as shein, Temu and Amazon have helped greatly increase the use of similar De Minimis programs.

Both signaled that they plan to end their own import system, which allows them to import up to $ 800 and $ 150, respectively.

The United States has announced that the parcel of China and Hong Kong will no longer be able to use this plan from May 2, and plans to remove all other countries as soon as possible. The EU said it will finish this plan by 2028.

The UK's review of the UK was made by establishing a measure package to protect Chinese products converted to the UK as a result of the 145 %tariff wall that imports China's imports to the United States.

This includes an institution that improves trade data monitoring to discover imports, and identifies and discloses the acceleration of potential defense measures and unfair trade practices of trade relief authorities.

Jonathan Reynolds, a business and sales assistant, said he met a TRA official to agree with an urgent stage to provide faster protection to the affected companies. The government added that cheap income will be flooded in our market and will not harm the UK industry, but it will not be cold.

Large retailers welcomed the government's review, but the group representing small companies warned that small and medium -sized companies would be difficult to export products due to the abolition of low value import systems worldwide.

Helen Dickinson, CEO of the British Retail Consortium, lobbyed this month to review the risk of high tariffs raised by the US and other countries this month.

The review of this policy was already needed for this policy designed to reduce the burden on low dosage and low value income. She said now is now more important as the number of potential ratification products that retailers can enter the UK market increases.

But William Bain, head of trade policy at the British Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the ministers should improve their support to deal with export documents that occur in the minimum system that ends around the world.

He said that simplifying rules and processes to make trading easier is essential to weathering the current storm.

suggestion

According to a report released by the European Policy Center Think-Tank this month, the total number of e-commerce vesicles sent to the EU between 2023 and 2024 doubled to about 4.6 billion between 2023 and 2024.

Tina McKenzie, the policy officer of the small business federation, said that the UK has the right to warn about the risk of dumping, but low value import reliefs should be made to decide on real -time evidence of import floods.

16 %of the products moved by small companies with less than 135 critical prices decided to scrap. [low value import relief]… SME -friendly and lower value exports to small businesses around the world will be more difficult and ultimately the prices of consumers will be higher, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/d5cb1d55-2078-49e6-8f1e-602948fc0a27 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos