



Since President Donald J. Trump took office, his unshakable commitment to revitalize American industry caused thousands of dollars in investments in American manufacturing, production and innovation and the list is only growing.

Here is a non-complex list of new investments based in the United States in President Trumps second term:

Project Stargate, led by SoftBank based in Japan and Openai and Oracle, based in the United States, announced a private investment of $ 500 billion in an artificial intelligence infrastructure based in the United States. Apple has announced an investment of $ 500 billion in American manufacturing and training. NVIDIA, a global giant in the manufacturing of tokens, has announced that it will invest $ 500 billion in AI infrastructure based in the United States in the next four years in the midst of its commitment to manufacturing AI supercomputers entirely in the United States for the first time. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced an investment of $ 100 billion in the manufacture of flea-based in the United States. Johnson & Johnson has announced an investment of $ 55 billion over the next four years in manufacturing, research and development and technology. Roche, a Swiss drug and diagnostic company, announced an investment of $ 50 billion in manufacturing and research and development based in the United States, which should create more than 1,000 full-time jobs and more than 12,000 jobs, including construction. Eli Lilly and Company announced an investment of $ 27 billion to double its interior manufacturing capacity. ADQ based in the United Arab Emirates and Capital Energy Capital partners based in the United States announced an investment of $ 25 billion in American data centers and energy infrastructure. Novartis, a Swiss drug manufacturer, announced an investment of $ 23 billion to build or develop ten manufacturing facilities in the United States, which will create 4,000 new jobs. Hyundai announced an American investment of $ 21 billion comprising $ 5.8 billion for a new steel factory in Louisiana, which will create nearly 1,500 jobs. Hyundai also obtained an investment and an agreement on the actions of Posco Holdings, South Korea, Top Steel Maker. Damac Properties, based on unit Arab Emirates, has announced an investment of $ 20 billion in new data centers based in the United States. CMA CMA, based in France, a global navigation giant, announced an investment of $ 20 billion in American shipping and logistics, creating 10,000 new jobs. Merck has announced that it would invest $ 8 billion in the United States in the coming years after opening a new North Carolina manufacturing installation of $ 1 billion. Clarios announced a plan of $ 6 billion to extend its interior manufacturing operations. Stellantis announced an investment of $ 5 billion in its American manufacturing network, particularly in reopening its Belvidere manufacturing plant, Illinois. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., biotechnology chief, announced an agreement of $ 3 billion with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to produce medicines in its North Carolina manufacturing center. Northmark Strategies, a multi-back-back investment company, announced an investment of $ 2.8 billion to build a Supercalculculi installation in South Carolina. ArcelorMittal, a steel manufacturer, announced an investment of $ 1.2 billion to build an advanced manufacturing plant in Alabama. Chobani, a Greek yogurt giant, announced an investment of $ 1.2 billion to build its third processing plant for American dairy products in New York, which is expected to create more than 1,000 new full -time jobs. Ge Aerospace announced an investment of $ 1 billion in manufacturing in 16 states creating 5,000 new jobs. Corning, Inc., producer of solar components, announced an investment of $ 900 million to build a manufacturing plant in Michigan. Schneider Electric has announced that it would invest $ 700 million over the next four years in American energy infrastructure. Ge Vernova has announced that it will invest nearly $ 600 million in American manufacturing over the next two years, which will create more than 1,500 new jobs. Abbott Laboratories has announced an investment of $ 500 million in its Illinois and Texas facilities. AIP Management, a European infrastructure investor, announced an investment of $ 500 million to the Silicon Ranch solar developer. Diageo, based in London, announced an investment of $ 415 million in a new Alabama manufacturing installation. Eaton Corporation, based in Dublin, announced an investment of $ 340 million in a new manufacturing installation based in South Carolina for its transformers in three phases. Siemens, based in Germany, announced an investment of $ 285 million in American manufacturing and AI data centers, which will create more than 900 new qualified manufacturing jobs. Clasen Quality Chocolate announced an investment of $ 230 million to build a new production installation in Virginia, which will create 250 new jobs. FISERV, Inc., a supplier of financial technology, announced an investment of $ 175 million to open a new strategic fintech center in Kansas, which should create 2,000 new well -paid jobs. Paris Baguette announced an investment of $ 160 million to build a manufacturing plant in Texas. The TS conductor announced an investment of $ 134 million to build a manufacturing installation of advanced drivers in South Carolina, which will create nearly 500 new jobs. ABB, based in Switzerland, announced an investment of $ 120 million to extend the production of its low -voltage electrification products in Tennessee and Mississippi. SAICA Group, a manufacturer of Spanish -entered packaging, announced its intention to build a new $ 110 million manufacturing plant in Anderson, Indiana. Charms, LLC, a subsidiary of Candymaker Tootsie Roll Industries, announced an investment of $ 97.7 million to extend its production plant and its distribution center in Tennessee. Toyota Motor Corporation announced an investment of $ 88 million to stimulate the production of hybrid vehicles in its Virginia-Western factory, obtaining a job for the 2,000 factory workers. Aerovironment, a defense entrepreneur, announced an investment of $ 42.3 million to build a new manufacturing installation in UTAH. Saint-Gobain, based in Paris, announced a new Norpro manufacturing installation of $ 40 million in Wheatfield, New York. Sygene International, based in India, has announced an acquisition of $ 36.5 million with an ease of manufacturing Baltimore biological. Asahi Group Holdings, one of the largest Japanese drinking manufacturers, announced an investment of $ 35 million to stimulate production in its Wisconsin factory. Cyclic Materials, a Canadian recycling company advanced for rare land elements, announced an investment of $ 20 million in its first commercial installation based in the United States, located in Mesa, Arizona. Guardian Bikes announced an investment of $ 19 million to build the first large-scale bicycle manufacturing operation based in the United States in Indiana. AMG Critical Minerals, based in Amsterdam, announced an investment of $ 15 million to build a chrome manufacturing plant in Pennsylvania. Novonix Limited, a battery technology company based in Australia, announced an investment of $ 4.6 million to build a synthetic graphite manufacturing plant in Tennessee. LGM Pharma announced an investment of $ 6 million to extend its manufacturing plant in Rosenberg, Texas. Vidarr Inc., a manufacturer of optical defense equipment, announced an investment of $ 2.69 million to open a new installation in Virginia.

This does not even include American investments promised by foreign countries:

The United Arab Emirates announced an investment of $ 1.4 billion in the United States in the next decade. Saudi Arabia has announced that it intended to invest $ 600 billion in the United States over the next four years. Japan has announced an investment of $ 1 Billion in the United States Taiwan has announced a commitment to stimulate its investment based in the United States.

Last update on April 23, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/04/trump-effect-a-running-list-of-new-u-s-investment-in-president-trumps-second-term/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

