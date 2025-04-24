



A former intelligence analyst of the US military was sentenced to 84 months in a conspiracy to collect and transmit information on national defense, including sensitive and non -public military information to an individual who, according to him, was affiliated to the Chinese government.

Korbein Schultz, 25, of Wills Point, Texas, pleaded guilty in August 2024 for a conspiracy to collect and transmit information on national defense, illegally export controlled information to China and accept bribes in exchange for sensitive and non-public information from the American government.

This defendant took an oath to defend the United States in place, he betrayed it for payment and put the military and services to the Americas in danger, said General Pamela Bondi prosecutor. The Ministry of Justice remains vigilant against China's efforts to target our soldiers and will ensure that those who disclose military secrets spend years behind bars.

This conviction is a striking warning to those who betray our country: you will pay a high price, said FBI director Kash Patel. The People's Republic of China is relentless in its efforts to steal our information on national defense, and members of the service are a target of choice. The FBI and our partners will continue to eliminate espionage and to hold the officials who abandon their obligation to protect the defense information from hostile foreign governments.

Those who collaborate with foreign adversaries of the Americas put our country, and those who defend it, at serious risks and we will do everything it takes to keep them responsible for their crimes, said acting American lawyer Robert E. McGuire for the intermediate district of Tennessee. We will proudly support our men and women in uniform and work with diligence to protect them from people like the defendant who sold them for a few dollars.

The protection of classified information is essential for our national security, and this conviction reflects the ramifications when there is a violation of this trust, said General de Brigadier Rhett R. Cox, general commanding the command of the counterintelligence of the army. These actions of soldiers endanger army staff by imposing an individual gain above personal honor. The command of the counterintelligence of the army, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Intelligence Community, remains firm in our commitment to protect our secrets from our nations and urges all the current and former staff of the army to report any suspicious contact immediately.

According to court documents, between May 2022 until his arrest in March 2024, Schultz embarked on an underway conspiracy to provide dozens of sensitive American military documents, many containing tactical and technical information controlled by export to a foreign national residing in the People's Republic of China. Despite clear indications that this person, who is referenced in the indictment as a conspirator A, was probably linked to the Chinese government, the defendant continued the relationship in exchange for financial compensation. In exchange for around $ 42,000, Schultz provided documents and data related to American military capacities, in particular:

Its army units Operational order before being deployed in Eastern Europe in support of NATO operations; Lessons learned by the American army of the Ukraine / Russia conflict applicable to the defense of Taiwans; Technical manuals for the HH-60 helicopter, F-22A Aircraft, and the intercontinental rocket force; Korea and the Philippines; Documents concerning the American military satellite and anti -missile defense systems such as the high mobility artillery rocket system (Himars) and the defense of the high -end (Thaad) area.

Conspirator contacted the defendant via an independent web work platform shortly after the defendant received his authorization for secret / sensitive compartmentalization information (TS / SCI). Having pretended to be a customer of a geopolitical consulting firm, conspirator has requested the defendant to produce detailed analyzes on military capacities and American planning, in particular in relation to Taiwan and the conflict of Russia-Ukraine.

As the relationship progressed, the conspiracy as requests has become more and more specific and sensitive to request technical textbooks, operational procedures and intelligence assessments. Conspirator made his interest in materials that were not accessible to the public explicit and encouraged the defendant to seek higher classification levels, emphasizing exclusivity and cooked and better. Schultz has agreed to obtain higher levels of classified information for the conspirator A in exchange for money.

The defendant, fully aware of the serious implications on national security, used his position and access to limited databases, including the IT networks of the US government closed to download and transmit at least 92 sensitive American military documents.

The case also revealed the defendant's attempts to recruit his friend and his colleague intelligence of the army in the conspiracy. At the time, a friend of Schultz was assigned to the command of the American department of Indo-Pacific defense (Indopacom), which is the combat command which covers China and its regional areas of influence. Schultz and conspirator discussed the need to recruit another person in their program which had better access to classified equipment. They agreed that such a recruitment should be made in a pleasant and slow manner.

The FBIS Nashville Field Office investigated the case, with precious aid to the command of the counterintelligence of the US military and the Ministry of Defense.

Deputy Prosecutor of the United States Josh Kurtzman for the district of the Tennessee community and lawyers Adam Barry and Christopher Cook of the national security divisions and the export control section continued the case.

