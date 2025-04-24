



The British government and Italian energy company ENI will announce the final selection of 38 miles of pipelines on Thursdays to collect carbon dioxide at the industrial factories around Liverpool and Manchester.

The two familiar with the project said more than 60 leaders will be presented in London for two -day summit on energy security.

The ENIS pipeline is an important part of the Hynet North West, an industrial cluster that includes new factories for producing hydrogen used by local manufacturers.

Sponsors say that 350,000 manufacturing in the region will be safer in the future as a result of the plan and will create 17 billion economic value in the next 25 years.

The Italian company plans to store 4.5 million tons of carbon dioxide annually from 4 million tons of carbon dioxide to 4.5 million tons annually in a number of depleted gas fields 0.6 miles below Liverpool Bay's submarine, to 10 million tons after 2030.

In October, the government announced that Net Zero Teside, another project of Hynet and East Coast, will receive nearly 22 billion support for 25 years.

At the time, ENIS's chief executive of Claudio Descalzi said that this support is an important step in establishing a British carbon capture industry. The ENIS pipeline was granted a plan in March and summarized the final investment approval.

The government said in October that the projects of Merseyside and TEESSIDE will inject growth into the industrial heart of the northwest and northeastern part of the United Kingdom.

However, there was a concern that there was little money for government support, especially other carbon capture projects that competed for the projects of HUMBER and Scotland.

ENI refused to comment.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that it would be available for 3 million people in the marine wind power project before the government expenditure review in June.

The funds are designed to build a supply chain for new technologies, such as a less dangerous and floating wind platform for individual investors.

