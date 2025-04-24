Former EY and PWC bosses start the UK boutique for Big Four customers.





Former British chief executive officer of EY and PWCS is vowing to take off the UK customers and partners by starting a rival accounting and consulting firm through the sponsorship of private equity funds.

This new venture, Unity Advisory, has been quietly launched until June, following the chairman of Steve Varley, who has operated EY for nine years by 2020. The boutique advisory will support $ 300 million from Warburg Pincus at Private Equity Group.

Unity's chief executives will be Marissa Thomas, one of the most senior female British executives in PWC until last year. She left the company in February.

The pair is an alternative to the Big Four, which can provide tax and accounting services, technology consulting, merger and advice to the leading financial officers of the UK, which is a new venture, which is not worrying about conflicting interest in harassing the previous company. Unity has no audit projects, and Big Four Partners often cause strong regulatory investigations and may be related to complex compliance procedures.

The CFO is open to a new proposal, Varley told The Financial Times. Big Four is a number of service providers, but people are looking for very customer-oriented proposals, low management costs, and are AI-transplantation rather than legacy infrastructure, and are decisively conflicted.

Warburg Pincuss emphasizes the increase in financial investors' influence in the professional service sector dominated by partner -owned business models to build a company for a maximum support of $ 3 million.

Grant Thornton UK sold a number of stakes to private equity group CINVEN last year, according to a similar deal to overseas accounting companies. In 2019, Warburg Pincus created an independent professional risk insurance business for Steve McGill, a veteran insurance broker.

Varley has a lot of advantages in partnerships, but one of them is a long -term investment in the mid -term.

Varley left EY at the end of 2023 and is chairman of the legal company DWF Group and is receiving private equity funds. Thomas spent 31 years at PWC and became the chief operating officer before running the UK's M & A advisory project and tax department. She was widely used internally as a senior partner who went to Marco Amitrano last year, but did not reach the candidate's list.

Thomas said Unity said it would hire employees of Big Four Experience, including those who left the company for jobs in the industry and hire employees for intermediate corporate customers with 500MN-1.5 billion income.

The new company will reduce the central cost base and allow other commission models, such as value sharing, such as value sharing due to advice on efficiency gains without the rate of performance -based fees, if there is no audit customer.

David Reis, executive director of Warburg Pincus, said Unity would be a new type of platform that there was a significant market opportunity for the CFO and financial teams to provide services and had a significant market opportunity for interruption.

