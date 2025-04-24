



The ministers will limit the use of solar panels related to Chinese slave labor as a victory for human rights activists in the UK.

The Energy Minister, Ed Miliband, introduces an amendment to the legislative proposal to force British energy to prevent British energy from occurring in a supply chain.

The solar panel purchased by the company was concerned that the polysilicon of the Chinas xinjiang area suspected of anyone infringement of human rights in the community could be included.

A government official said that the planned change is the perception that there is a cross -agreement on practical solutions to the problem.

In March, the House of Representatives supported the amendment of David Alton, a cross bench fellow, allowing GB Energy from buying solar panels manufactured by China's forced labor.

The Keir Starmers Gyeongbu Government previously opposed Altons proposals because of the fear that the use of China's materials would be dominant, considering that the supply of solar panels and batteries would be dominant if restricting the use of China's materials in opposition to the Altons proposal.

Last month, when the government returned to the House of Representatives, the government voted the same amendment, and Michael Shanks Energy Minister insisted that GB Energy would use the existing withdrawal list to prevent cooperation with suppliers with non -ethical supply.

But 92 Labor MPs have taken action in one of the biggest rebellions since the party's power in July.

According to the existing Hyundai slave system in 2015, major companies must issue annual transparency to the supply chain that sets the steps they take to ensure that the supply chain and human trafficking are already in the supply chain.

However, supporters of planned intervention are personally skeptical that GB Energy can supply sufficient solar panels without using kidney materials because of the dominance of this sector.

Shadow Energy Secretary Andrew Bowie said that the change of policy has raised questions about the government's speed to achieve its climate goal.

But another labor advisor was convinced that the ministers could find enough alternatives. If we don't think it's possible, we will not do this, he said.

The Labor Party MP Alex Sobel said that the government welcomed the criticism and changed its position. He said that it is very important for people to not produce electricity through the plug by the solar panel built into the forced labor factory.

Solar Energy UK, the representative of the industry, welcomed the government's proposal to propose the amendment, and the Secretary -General urged the Solar StewardshiP initiative, a company group that strives to improve the sustainability of the solar chain, and urged the global leadership for the problem.

Added: If we continue to link with European partners, we are sure that solar deployment cannot slow down or the amendment will threaten clean power by 2030 or 2050.

However, the new ban is applied only to GB Energy, an investment company, and private sector operators who build their own solar farms in the UK can receive generous main subsidies through differences.

Luke de Pulford, executive director of the United Nations Army, a group of international cross legislators, welcomed the opportunity for the government to change business behavior using huge purchasing power.

However, when the problem is so widespread in the sector that relies heavily on China, the United Kingdom urged the UK to suggest a way to avoid slave production regeneration technology more generally.

Andrew Moore, the chief executive of UKSOL, a British solar panel producer operated by China, welcomed the increase in ethics. The price, not ethics, was a dominant factor in the buyer's mind.

The labor government established GB Energy as a public -owned company with a mission to invest in the creation and supply of clean energy to accelerate the bulletification of the electric grid, and the company promised $ 8.3 billion with taxpayers over the five years, but for the first two years, it was initial $ 10 million for the octopan budget.

suggestion

The main remittance of GB ENERGYS is to invest in state -of -the -art renewable technologies such as overseas winds that are floating instead of pleading money on a cheap energy system like solar farm.

However, the agency will also designate 33 billion won for community projects to provide low interest loans through councils on projects such as solar panels on the roof.

MILIBANDS became a British minister as he had been reported for the first time since he traveled to Beijing last month, and the Labor Party pursued a warm relationship with the Chinese government to deepen his economic relations.

Rachel Reeves and Foreign Secretary David Rami have also been visited in recent months, and Starmer is expected to go later this year.

