



Steel stood up at the Port of Guoyuan in Chongqing, China, April 20, 2025.

CFOTO | Future publishing | Getty images

Beijing China said Thursday that there had been no discussions underway with the United States on the prices, despite the indications of the White House this week that there would be a certain relaxation in tensions with Beijing.

“Currently, there is absolutely no negotiations on the economy and trade between China and the United States,” said the spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, which Yadong told journalists in Mandarin, translated by CNBC. He added that “all saying” concerning the progress of bilateral talks should be rejected.

“If the United States really wants to solve the problem … This should cancel all unilateral measures on China,” he said.

US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said this week there could be a relaxation of tensions with China. The White House earlier this month added 145% of prices on Chinese products, to which Beijing responded with its own tasks and increased restrictions on exports of critical minerals to the United States

Comments from the Ministry of Commerce echoed those of the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, who said Thursday afternoon that there were no current talks, according to state media.

The two spokespersons supported the official line according to which China is willing to speak about Beijing's American subject treated as an equal.

“China certainly wants to see the trade war defuse itself, because it harms the two economies,” said the main economist of Yue Su, in China, the Economist Intelligence Institute. “However, due to the inconsistency of Trump's policies and the lack of clarity around what he really wants, China's strategy has gone from” what you need “for” what I need “. Their request for the United States to cancel the” unilateral “prices reflects this change.”

China earlier this week threatened with countermeasures against countries that could conclude agreements with the United States to the detriment of Beijing's interests.

“We must also recognize that this is a moment” anything “for China in terms of American-Chinese relations,” said Su. “I would not be surprised if China adopts a more fellow position if the United States continues to degenerate tensions.”

Several banks of Wall Street have reduced their GDP perspectives in China in recent weeks in the light of prices and in degeneration of tensions with the United States

The Ministry of Commerce designed the government and businesses to help companies to sell goods for exports to the Chinese market on Thursday.

“From China's point of view, all significant negotiations will probably force the United States to reduce prices at 20% or even lower,” said Jianwei Xu, main economist for Greater China, at Natixis.

“But for the Trump administration, however, the reduction in rates too far could raise uncomfortable questions: what was the interest of the confrontation if we find where we started?”

The United States is the largest trading partner in China in one country. Botin in recent years, Southeast Asia has exceeded the European Union to become an increasingly coarse trading partner on a regional basis.

Weekly analysis and ideas for Asian's greatest economy in your reception box Subscribe now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/24/china-says-no-talks-with-the-us-on-trade-calls-for-canceling-unilateral-tariffs.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos