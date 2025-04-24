



Keir Starmer Passion and Ursula Von Der Leyen will open the way for a wider economic transaction by completing the new UK/EU defense agreement plan and sensitive fishing rights on Thursday.

The British Prime Minister and Chairman of the European Commission are expected to announce their current fishing agreements with the National Defense and Security Agreement at the May 19 summit.

Many officials briefed that defense contracts will build trust for sensitive dialogue on issues, including new youth mobility systems, energy cooperation and barriers to food and agricultural products.

British officials predicted that STARMER would have an hour -long conversation with Ponde de Rien in London about the margin of the International Energy Security Summit on Thursday. They have a strong personal relationship.

The UK/EU Defense Agreement is expected to be accompanied by a document that sets the cooperation of other regions on May 19, while both sides have won a large award, considering Russian attacks in Ukraine.

The awkward fishing problem is expected to be resolved by agreeing with the continuation of the current fishing quota in the UK for at least two years. HUGH HASTINGS/Getty Images

The plan says that an EU diplomat who briefed on the summit preparations is posting a document that suggests a common method. A UK official added: May 19 will be the starting point.

According to three people who are familiar with this problem, the awkward problem is expected to be resolved by providing the EU boats required by the EU boats to the EU boat by agreeing with the current fishing quota in the UK.

In return, the UK defense company will grant 150 billion possible access to EU support loans to fund the purchase of weapons according to the Blocs Security Action (Safe) project of the European (SAFE) project.

Brussels is legally non -human security transactions with six countries, including Norway, Albania, Korea and Japan, but British and EU negotiators are discussing potentially deeper quantum partnerships.

The safe system allows EU member states to issue bonds supported by the EU budget so that Brussels can lower costs outside the financial restrictions defined. The system is designed to support the purchase of weapons from a country with security agreements with manufacturers of EU member countries and EU.

The EU and the UK's defense agreements are considered to be a big award, given Ukraine's attacks in Russia.

The European Defense Policy cannot be thought of without the UK. That's why the United Kingdom, like Norway, must be closely involved in Safe.

Some member states have put pressure to agree with the French A contract, but Paris insisted on preserving access to British fish at the same level after the expiration of the transactions of BREXIT in June 2026. Some member states are still pursuing at least five years of trading on fish.

Both sides are expected to deepen cooperation in energy, such as improving electrical transactions between the UK and the EU, and are likely to reflect the time it takes for infrastructure to build an infrastructure such as an electrical mutual connection in the long run.

The Summit Declaration will also set up a roadmap for future conversations for linking the carbon emission transaction system on both sides. The EU diplomat said it would be a general understanding that could include veterinarian transactions, ETS and youth mobility.

It is still a moving goal, but the atmosphere is definitely positive. There is a reliable hope that there may be landing zones until May 19. One Downing Street official said:

The EU diplomat said the fight against fishing rights was deleted from the security agreement plan, but there is a strong negotiations on other factors of transactions.

This consists of security, mobility and migration, and energy markets back to links and veterinarians, eliminating border inspections for animals and plant products throughout the channel.

The significant difference in the issue of youth mobility and the artist's rights to travel to the EU, the main demand of the UK, will still be solved.

But the EU official accepted the principle of dynamic adjustment. The UK will automatically accept the EU rules and standards as the final arbitrator on the EU legal issue.

Sensitive questions about how the disputes and how the ECJS jurisdiction will actually operate should still be negotiated.

More immediate questions are about how the British application of dynamic alignment and operating a mechanism that can convert the EU rules into British law.

