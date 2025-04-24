An American recession on the horizon in the middle of Trumps prices is prices? | Jeffrey Frankel





Imagine that you sail through a ship through dense fog, looking for land. Your belvedere identifies the species of birds generally found offshore. It now seems likely that you approach the land, but it is impossible to know with certainty until you see the coast. If an American recession is a land, the birds are already leaning in sight. But these observations do not offer any guarantee of what awaits us, only probabilities.

An inverted yield curve, when the long -term interest rate falls to or lower than the short -term rate, is generally considered to be a predictor of the recession. The bond rate at 10 years has dropped below the three -month cash rate in March, although both are now at the same time. In any case, the yield curve does not tell us much. It simply reflects the expectations of the financial market that the American federal reserve could reduce short -term interest rates in the future, which in turn reflects the expectations that economic activity could vacillate.

Consumer confidence is a more direct indicator, especially to predict household demand. Two measures long established in consumer confidence, led by the University of Michigan and the Conference Board, showed strong decreases in March, when Donald Trumps Tariff Menkeds began to materialize. The Michigan surveys of consumers' feeling, which has been down since the start of the year, dropped by an additional 11% on April 11, well below the average recession and the second lowest level since the record starts in 1952.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New Yorks survey on consumer expectations also reports that households in the year's expectations concerning their financial situations have deteriorated in March. Likewise, the confidence of companies that guide companies that are hiring and investment decisions collapsed on April 4, not only in the United States, but worldwide, due to uncertainty about the reciprocal rates of the prevail.

By trying to determine if a recession is imminent, one could also turn to professional forecasts, of which around fifty are aggregated by the financial forecasts of Bleu-Cope. Two other sources that have aggregated forecasts are the survey of professional forecasters and the Wall Street Journal. On April 17, the latter showed an average forecast of 0.44% annualized for the first quarter and probabilities of recession much higher than at the start of the year. But WSJ and SPF surveys are only published once per quarter and can quickly become outdated.

In any case, what people may say less significant than where they put their money. The prediction markets tripled the chances they put in recession after March 3, when Trump applied 25% of prices against Canada and Mexico, and on April 2, when he announced his reciprocal rates. From April 19, Polymarket shows 57% of recession in the coming year, and Kalshi arrives at around 59% the level in normal year (15%). If I had to look at only one type of estimate, it would probably be the prediction markets.

Planning a possible recession is one thing; Identifying when we have already started is another

Planning a possible recession is one thing; Identifying when you have already started is another. Rather than telegraphing a slowdown before it occurs, the indicator of recession of SAHM rules says that the economy is in recession if a mobile average three months from the unemployment rate increases by at least 0.5 percentage points, compared to its lowest point compared to the previous 12 months. For the moment, the indicator does not report a recession: unemployment remains low compared to historical standards. But companies sometimes hold the decision to dismiss workers in response to the decline in demand, especially in times of increased uncertainty as now, until they have accumulated undesirable and / or reduce their production and their weekly workers.

A number of other early measures of real economic activity can help us identify a recession. Survey on directors of purchase of managers (PMI), private sector companies to learn, for example, that they have seen new orders increase or fall in the previous month. The Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing PMI fell to 49 in March. Readings less than 50 indicate a contraction.

Data on retail sales of census offices The first data on household consumption to be available are also revealing, because private consumption represents almost two thirds of American GDP. The March report indicated continuous growth, although largely motivated by high sales of motor vehicles to consumers who were trying to get ahead of imminent prices.

Of course, the criterion that is closest to the definition of a recession is a period of negative growth in GDP (in most countries, two consecutive quarters). But GDP is only reported quarterly, with a substantial gap (and it is often revised later). Thus, Nowcasts appeared to provide real -time estimates of GDP, based on the most recent relevant indicators, such as PMI, industrial production and retail sales. The estimate of GDP growth in the first quarter by the most important United States, the GDPNOW of the Atlanta FEDS, fell from a cliff at the end of February, by more than 2% to -2%. Even after adjustment for an unusual increase in imports of gold, the GDPNOW shows a drop in growth slightly below zero in April.

While birds that increase a recession offer no guarantee, the lower indicators may suggest that we may have done it. They can therefore be considered as clusters of rocks or upper-fonds. But even then, they can be attached or not to a larger terrestrial mass. In fact, even if the recession is underway, we do not know with certainty that this is what we live.

The official referee of American recessions is the meeting committee of the economic cycle of the National Office of Economic Research, which examines variables such as gross domestic production, real personal income (excluding social transfers), the use of non -agricultural payroll, actual personal consumption expenditure, manufacturing and commercial sales (adjusted for price changes) and industrial production. It is only when all data is generally in about a year after the fact that the committee declares a turning point.

It does not help the sailor who sails in the fog. Based on current information, I would put the chances of an American recession at 60% for the coming year in accordance with the prediction markets and even higher for the next four years. Although nothing is certain, we must not be surprised if we fail.

Jeffrey Frankel is a professor of capital and growth training at Harvard University. He was a member of President Bill Clintons Council of Economic Advisers.

