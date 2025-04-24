Reeves opens the door to cut US car import tariffs in British trade negotiations.





Unlock the White House watch newsletter for free

Guide to what the second term for Washington, Business and the world means

Rachel Reeves has opened a tariff reduction of US cars exported to the UK as part of a trade transaction with Donald Trump, but the UK argued that it would not dilute food standards or vehicle safety rules.

On Wednesday, in Washington, Reeves added that the tariffs were carried out in two ways in the trading relationship.

In the early days, Reeves argued that he could meet the Financial Secretary of Scott Bessent, which he could do with the United States in preparation for dealing with the United States.

She refused to timely at the talks.

There are still obstacles to transactions, and the United States pursues a better approach to the British market for farmers. US negotiators have raised the UK problem in recent weeks.

Keir Starmer insisted that when MPS asked on Wednesday, he would support the highest animal welfare standard when he asked whether he would lower the British food standards to import inferior meat in the United States.

Downing Street said that supporting the ban on hormone processing beef remains that Rebes has revered in trade negotiations with the United States.

But Reeves did not dismiss the proposal that the United Kingdom could respond positively to the US's request for US requests.

As a result, the United Kingdom is expected to reduce the new 25 %tariffs on British auto imports to the United States.

An official said that the ideas first reported by the Wall Street Journal can be achieved if the UK does not reduce the tariffs on other trade partners' car imports to comply with the world's trade organization rules.

As part of the contract, the United Kingdom asked if the British would be willing to cut US tariffs to 2.5 %.

A trade expert, David Henig, said that if the pair negotiated a free trade agreement, it could be treated with the United States special.

He said the WTO was actually required to deal with all the deals, but it would not be so powerful and not test.

Annual US auto exports to the UK are humble compared to $ 1.4 billion and alleviate the industrial impact of reduced British tariffs. This is because most vehicles sold in the UK are manufactured in Europe, even in US brands such as Ford.

In the annual trade report published this month, the US government accounted for 20 %of UKS for some fish and seafood products, 10 %of trucks and automobiles, and up to 6.5 %of chemicals.

Starmers Government is putting pressure on British manufacturers, including the automotive industry, to ease Trump's trade barriers, given the damage to major exports.

The Mike Hawes of the British Trade Organization, Motor Manufacturers and Traders, is a serious, important and immediate impact on luxury brands in the UK, a British automotive industry. It was revealed.

The car is the largest single UK export item in the United States, accounting for $ 6.4 billion, dealing with brands such as Bentley, Aston Martin and JLRS Range Rover.

Reeves said there was no fantasy about the challenge of the US tariff when he asked about the automotive sector on Wednesday.

suggestion

But she insisted that England would not fall into a flawless deal. The strengths of our trade relations, our defense and security relationships, are unmatched. Like the British government, the US administration wants to build these strengths and secure agreements.

Currently, automobiles sold in the UK or the EU must meet European safety standards, including a wider collision test than the requirements for vehicles sold in the United States.

Reeves said the UK would not be able to alleviate automotive safety standards in response to other government telephones.

We will not change the standard at the request of foreign governments. The decision of food standards, digital services, and automotive standards is the decision of the British government, and we will continue to do so.

Reeves refused to discuss the terms of transactions with the United States, and added that she will not discuss the complexity of trade when she meets Bessent.

Additional report from Valentina Romei in London

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/12d1d8cb-9641-452c-ad4a-97dc7b846024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos