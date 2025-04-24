They send sms to Barnard employees and ask if they are Jewish





Personal mobile phones of dozens of current and former employees of Barnard College cracked on Monday evening with a text message which seemed, at the beginning, like a scam.

The text indicated that he came from the equal opportunity committee, part of an examination of Barnard's employment practices. A link led to an investigation that asked the respondents if they were Jewish or Israeli, and if they had been subjected to harassment.

After the members of the faculty interviewed Barnard's administrators on the text, the college confirmed on them on Wednesday that messages were doing the authentication of a federal survey on discrimination against Jewish employees who began last summer.

Serena Longley, lawyer general of Barnards, recognized in an email to the members of the faculty that Barnard had provided the commission the personal contact details of the staff members to give them the opportunity to participate. Participation in the survey is voluntary, she wrote.

The texts, which, according to the professors, seemed to have gone to almost all the members of Barnard staff, seem to be part of a new aggressive tactic of the Trump administration to collect alleged anti-Semitism reports in Barnard, a female college affiliated to Columbia University which has undergone strong criticisms for pro-Palestinian demonstrations on its campus.

The Trump administration faced elite universities on what it says is a systemic problem of anti -Semitism, but criticisms of the administration say that the confrontation in fact represents a broader attack on academic and institutional freedom. The administration has retained more than $ 400 million in Federal Columbia research funding until it is more fighting against anti-Semitism, and the immigration authorities arrested several pro-Palestinian demonstrators to try to expel them.

Employee survey issues were pointed out.

While you worked at the Barnard College, have you been subjected to one of the following elements because you practice Judaism, have Jewish ancestry, is Israeli and / or associated with one or more individuals who is Jewish and / or Israeli? Read the question n ° 9.

The teachers and staff members were invited to verify everything that applies from a list of 10 options that included comments, jokes or unwanted discussions and anti-Semitic or anti-Israeli demonstrations, which made you feel threatened, harassed or disturbed by your work environment.

Debbie Becher, a Jewish Barnard's sociology teacher said that the investigation had disturbed him in several ways. As a Jew, she said that she had found a little terrifying that the federal government wanted to know who the Jews are through an SMS and a form of Microsoft Office.

The last two days, she said, had been filled with group discussions between the teachers, the educational assistants and others who received the texts and who wondered for the first time if they were real. They then expressed their dismay that Barnard did not tell them that the university shared their personal mobile phone numbers with the government.

Obviously, it has scared everyone, said Dr. Becher. I received SMS from my former graduate students and other faculty members, I always ask what they should do.

Nara Milanich, professor of history of Barnard, said that it reminded her of her research on Italy in the 1930s, when lists of Jews had been established by the local government. We have already seen this film, and it ends with yellow stars, she said.

This also disturbed him that the government seemed to fish for anti -Semitism.

Obviously, they do not have enough people to bring prosecution, so they have to go shake the trees to find people? She said.

Text messages were first reported by interception.

Robin Levine, a spokesperson for Barnard, said that the school had no official comments and sent comments to the EEOC that she had not challenged the authenticity of the texts or the e-mail of Mrs. Longley. The Commission, a federal civil rights agency responsible for enforcing the laws which make discrimination against employees illegal because of the race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, invalidity or genetic information, has not immediately returned a request for commentary.

In her note by email at the faculty, Ms. Longley said that Barnard had robbed the college against the commissions' investigation, but that the EEOC legally had the right to obtain the contact details of Barnard employees so that he could offer them the possibility of participating in the agency's investigation.

In the future, she wrote, the school would provide notice when it was to submit personal information within the framework of an investigation or a dispute, unless an order of the court prohibits the University from doing so.

