New York leads 12 states continuing to block Trump prices





A dozen American states have gathered on a legal action aimed at blocking the prices of President Donald Trump who upset the world trade.

The prosecution, led by the Governor and Prosecutor General of New York, argues that the president did not have the authority to impose the samples. He notes that these prices must be approved by the US Congress.

Twelve states have joined the trial, which was filed with the United States International Trade Court.

The White House accused the New York Attorney General, Letitia James, of “prioritizing a witch hunt against President Trump to protect the safety and well-being of their voters”.

The spokesman for the White House, Kush Desai, added that “the administration remains determined to use its full legal authority to face the distinct national emergencies that our country is currently confronted, and the scourge of illegal migration and fentanyl flows through our border and the explosion of the annual trade deficit.”

The trial stipulates that the prices must be approved by the Congress and questioned Trump invoking a law of the 1970s called the International Economic Powers (IEEPA) to adopt the samples.

“By claiming the authority to impose immense prices in constant evolution on the goods entering the United States which he chooses, for any reason, he deepens convenient to declare an emergency, the president has turned the constitutional order and brought chaos to the American economy,” said the trial.

Trump invoked the ieepa as the basis of several of his prices against China, Mexico, Canada and other countries.

A president can use the law “to deal with any unusual and extraordinary threat, which has its whole or substantial source outside the United States, national security, foreign policy or the economy of the United States”, if he first declared a national emergency.

The trial maintains that the law does not really give Trump the power it claims to draw from it. The law has never been used to issue prices by a president, according to the search for the congress.

Last week, the state of California brought its own trial against the Trump administration on prices. This trial also maintains that Trump does not have the power of the IEPA to impose these prices. Several other proceedings have also disputed the authority of Trump using this law for samples.

Trump has implemented prices on global trade partners in a declared effort to correct what he thinks is a trade deficit between the United States and other nations.

On April 2, in an event presented as “Liberation Day”, Trump shook the world economy by announcing “reciprocal” prices on nations around the world. A few days later, in the midst of a market reaction, he announced a 90 -day break on prices and lowered the rate to 10% for most countries.

This break did not extend to China, which, according to Trump, had a “lack of respect” and retaliated. Instead, the United States issued 145% on goods imported from China, which led to a commercial impasse and rocked the world markets.

Trump said on Wednesday that he hoped to conclude an agreement with China soon and noted that the 145% rate was “very high”.

The White House also imposed 25% prices on certain goods from its neighbors, Mexico and Canada.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ce924pnvpyvo

