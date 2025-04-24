The prime minister begins the main boost of the UK's clean energy industry.





In order to win the world's overseas wind power investment for UK funds, the prime ministers increase domestic jobs, mobilize additional private investments, and remind us of overseas platforms and energy assists ahead of 330 million investments through Great British Energy through UK energy. We will secure manufacturing facilities for the supply chain.

Community in the country will lead to economic growth with new investments in domestic clean energy supply chains and will benefit from new investments that support thousands of jobs through change plan.

Workers and companies of the UKS Industrial Heart will support the first 300 million people through the UK energy to invest in a supply chain for domestic maritime wind. Investment is expected to directly mobilize billions of dollars in private investments that help help clean energy projects, support thousands of jobs, and activate UKS industrial heart.

Public investments complement 43 billion private investments in clean energy projects from July.

British engineers, technicians and welding are supported by this fast -tracked funds, and the prime minister, a class -owned Clean Energy Company, which is open to the prime minister ahead of a comprehensive expenditure review, is a new supply chain for the components of the offshore wind power components where the overseas platform and cable float on overseas platforms and cables. It will allow you to invest. This is based on the government's groundbreaking investment in domestic supply chains through initiatives such as clean industry bonus and National Wealth Fund.

As part of the government's modern industry strategy that meets the growth of major UKS sectors, including clean energy, a new investment in overseas winds is part of the prime minister to build a clean energy future in the UK. This fund will ensure that the state can build a flexible domestic supply chain for components that are essential for providing clean power by 2030.

The new era of world anxiety means that the government must proceed faster and faster to reconstruct the economy through the change plan, and that it means that a new muscular industry policy that supports the British industry is needed.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

Providing a plan for change means winning the race for the future clean energy jobs, which will help to lead growth and reach clean power by 2030.

Therefore, it provides a lot of investment in overseas wind power supply chains in Korea to strengthen security and create good jobs for welding, electric engineers and engineers.

Let me go out my message about the world: build and build a clean energy future in England.

Energy assistant Edmill band said:

To protect your family and business from roller coasters in the global market that we don't control is to regain energy control.

That's why this government doubles our clean energy mission, that is, economic growth, good jobs, and Korea's investment in Korea.

Prime Ministers, Ministers and Business Leaders gathered in London today for two -day summit on the future of energy security hosted by the British government and international energy institutions, and the nations take action to protect themselves from the future energy shock in an unstable time. europe

Energy assistant ED Miliband, Jonathan Reynolds Secretariat, Invested Baroness Poppy Gustafsson, National Wealth Fund CEO and Great British Chair Juergen Maer We will write letters to the world's clean energy developers and investors who can invite them to invest in the UK. The government has announced a series of growth measures, including major reforms and precise inspection plan rules to speed up the grid connection.

Dan McGrail, a temporary CEO of Great British Energy, said:

British Great Energy in the UK will help the UK to overcome the global race for clean energy jobs and growth by investing in a domestic supply chain and guaranteeing major infrastructure parts in the UK.

We will work closely with the business of the clean energy sector to raise funds and start the project as soon as possible.

The vice president of Renewableuk of Jane Cooper said.

The UK has a great opportunity to secure thousands of new jobs and supply chain investments in this sector, which will make the energy supply grown at home more safer.

Prime Minister's funds will be important for the UK to identify the industrial opportunities of overseas wind power supply chains when the UK's global competition for clean energy investment is fierce. By fostering existing British companies and guaranteeing competitive positions for international investors, we have a chance to increase manufacturing capacity over the next decade, add 25 billion won to the UK economy and create 10,000 more jobs in the supply chain.

This new government's funds are a clear signal to secure this priority and is essential to unlock additional joint investments in the industry.

Darren Davidson, vice president of Siemens Energy UK & I, said:

We support the government's investment in overseas wind power sectors to increase energy security and help to maintain and create green jobs in the UKS energy sector. The government Clean Power 2030's action plan began at the end of last year at the overseas windblade factory hull. Today's announcement is another important improvement in the UKS energy supply chain.

Richard Sandford, chairman of the Overseas Wind Industry Council, said:

We are pleased that the government has made an industrial proposal to work together for the industrial growth plan for overseas winds. The maritime wind industry has worked hard to develop a deep understanding of where the UK can secure a new supply chain and can be competitive internationally. We can create thousands of new jobs in the UK, focusing on high -end turbine technology, basic and sub -structure, cable, smart environment service, operation and maintenance.

This funding reflects the reality that desire should take action in relation to the development of offshore wind power supply chain. Prior to the industrial strategy, we will unlock new discussions on additional cooperation between the industry and the government.

Funds for supply chains will be provided as part of 8.3 billion won for the UK energy for the Congress, and individual companies can apply for subsidies if they can show long -term investments in the UK supply chain.

Great British Energy, a publicly owned Clean Energy Company, will generate investment revenue for British and will gain the benefits of clean, safe, and grown energy at home. The first step in subsidies is needed to capture the current investment and benefit from jobs and growth.

Notes to the editor

More information about 43 billion won after July can be found here. Clean energy project with good priority for grid connection.

The Great British Energy Supply Building Fund is expected to be open for application by the end of the year, and 300 million people are initially available for the offshore wind power system for this parliament. For more information on standards and qualifications, it is posted in the appropriate process.

The investment occurred in the context of the 2024 industrial growth plan, and the Overseas Wind Industry Council proposed to adjust 300 million subsidies for UKS supply chains in private sector investments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-launches-major-boost-for-uk-clean-energy-industry

