



Bangkok (AP) China denied any suggestion on Thursday that she was in active negotiation with the administration of the American president Donald Trump on prices, saying that any notion of progress in the issue was as founded as to try to get the wind.

Chinas' comments come after Trump said on Tuesday that things were going well with China and the final rate of Chinese exports would extinguish considerably from the current 145%.

Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Chinas, said on Thursday in a daily briefing that, for all that I know, China and the United States had no consultation or negotiations on the prices, which is still less reached an agreement.

The position of China is consistent and we are open to consultations and dialogues, but any form of consultations and negotiations must be carried out on the basis of mutual respect and, equally, the spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, said Yadong.

Any complaint on the progress of commercial negotiations in China and the United States is baseless as trying to get the wind and has no factual base, said the spokesman.

Trump had told journalists earlier in the week than everyone active when he asked him if he joined China, although his secretary of the Treasury said there were no official negotiations.

Trump had put 145% prices on imports from China, while China retaliated with 125% tariffs on American products. While Trump gave other countries a 90-day break on prices, while their leaders have undertaken to negotiate with the United States, China has remained except. Instead, Beijing has increased its own prices and deployed other economic measures in response while producing to fight until the end. For example, China has restricted exports of rare earth minerals and has raised several cases against the United States to the World Trade Organization.

China has also clearly indicated that discussions should involve the cancellation of all prices it is currently faced.

Unilateral prices increase measures were initiated by the United States. If the United States really wants to solve the problem, it should face the rational votes of the international community and all parties at home, completely cancel all unilateral tariff measures against China and to find ways to resolve differences by an equal dialogue, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce.

Despite the economic measures oriented against China, Trump said on Tuesday that it would be very kind and would not play hardball with Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Were going to live together very happily and ideally work together, said Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/china-us-tariff-negotiations-trump-481ff4402f5c34776ffcb8ced4c8ae42

