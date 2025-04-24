The ENI and the British government reaches financial closure for the Liverpool Bay CCS project.





London, on April 24, 2025, London, ENI, is the British Government Energy Security Department and NEGE ZERO (Desnz) for the ENI's CO2TRANSPORT and Storage System (T & S). I am pleased to reach the deadline.

The Financial Close is able to unlock the major investment in the supply chain contract by moving the LiverPool Bay CCS project to the construction stage, and most of them are spent locally. The project will support UKS industrial competitiveness in the long run by protecting existing industrial employment and creating new production chains and jobs, which are estimated to be about 2,000 people in the construction stage alone.

This important milestone will be invested for 25 years over the first two CCS clusters in the United States, with the British government funding $ 21.7 billion. This decision shows the promise of UKS to prioritize the development priorities of the CCS sector as a key lever in nationalization and industrial strategy, and is ambition to become a global leader of energy conversion to create growth opportunities in the heart of the national industrial heart.

British Secretary of State Ed Miliband said: Today we are promising to start a completely new clean energy industry for our country (carbon capture and storage) in order to provide thousands of skilled jobs and activate the industrial community. This investment from partnership with ENI is to start growth with the government with the government, and to appear through missions for engineers, welding machines and electrical technicians to become a superpow of clean energy. We can safely create British energy to protect our families and businesses and lead jobs through change plans.

ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi said, “Strategic agreements with the British government are the regulatory framework that aims to reinstate leadership and compete to strengthen the development of CCS thanks to the publicity of the regulatory framework that strengthens the development of CCS. The leader of the Hynet consortium will be one of the world's first low -carbon clusters.

The Liverpool Bay CCS project will be operated as the backbone of the Hynet cluster, and will transport carbon dioxide to the safe and permanent storage factory of ENIS under the sea of ​​Liverpool Bay's maritime sea by transporting carbon dioxide through a new and useful infrastructure at the capture plant in northwestern England and North Wales. The project itself efficiently reuses some of the overseas platforms, as well as 149km of land and overseas pipelines, and constructs a new 35km new pipeline to connect the industrial image to the Liverpool Bay CCS network.

Hynet is one of the world's most advanced CCS clusters that will significantly contribute to decrease in emissions in a wide range of industries in Westland Wales, northwest of the United Kingdom, and includes a company that is involved in cement manufacturing, energy of waste plant and low -carbon hydrogen production and additional industrial players to be connected to ENIS Infrucational. The ENIS CO2T & S System will contribute to achieving UKS CCS ambitions in the first stage with the capacity of 4.5 million tons of CO2PER year and the potential to increase from 10 million tons of CO2PER year in the 2030s. The construction of this project is expected to be ready for startups in 2028, depending on this year's Hynet cluster's industrial emitter.

The ENI believes that CCS will play an important role in energy conversion and can be an important strategic activity to support companion bullying ambitions. The company has a variety of global initiatives with a total storage capacity of about 3 billion tons in the CCS sector.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eni.com/en-IT/media/press-release/2025/04/eni-and-uk-reach-financial-close-for-the-liverpool-bay-ccs-project.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos