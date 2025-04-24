The American citizen wrongly detained by the border patrol says that the government's account is false – Mother Jones





This story was initially published by Popular Information

On April 8, Jose Hermosillo, a 19 -year -old American citizen, was wrongly imprisoned by the immigration authorities in Arizona, who said he was an undocumented immigrant. He was detained for 10 days at Florence Correctional Center, a private immigration detention center, before being released on April 17.

These facts are not disputed.

On X, the Ministry of Internal Security said: “The judgment and detention of Hermosillo were the direct result of its own actions and declarations.” According to DHS, “Jose Hermosillo approached the border patrol to Tucson Arizona declaring that he had illegally entered the United States and identified as a Mexican citizen.”

The DHS also published which claims to be a transcription of Hermosillo's conversation with a border patrol agent signed “Jose”. In the transcription, Hermosillo would have said that he was born in Mexico, was a citizen of Mexico and had illegally entered the United States.

Hermosillo says he tried to tell the staff of the Florence Correctional Center that he was an American citizen, but “they say, tell your lawyer”.

In an interview with popular information, Hermosillo said that DHS’s account was wrong.

According to Hermosillo, he visited the family of his girlfriend in Tucson from his home in Albuquerque, in New Mexico. Several hours before his arrest, Hermosillo was transported to Tucson hospital by ambulance after suffering from a crisis. He has an identity card of the New Mexico, but did not take him with him during the medical emergency.

After being released from the hospital after treatment, Hermosillo did not know how to return where he was staying. He approached the border patrol officer because he was looking for someone to help him. “I saw a car and I ask[ed] Him to get help, ”said Hermosillo. He told the officer that he stayed in Tucson.

“You are not from here. Do you have your papers? ” The officer said, according to Hermosillo. When the officer asked where he came from, Hermosillo said he said to the officer: “New Mexico”. The officer then accused Hermosillo of lying. “Don't make me [out] as [I’m] Stupid, “said the officer.” I know you are from Mexico. “After that,” said Hermosillo, he was arrested.

Hermosillo said that he had never told the officer that he was born in Mexico, was a citizen of Mexico, or that he had illegally entered the country and he would not have said these things because they are not true. He signed the transcription published by DHS because the officer ordered him to “sign everything”. But Hermosillo did not read it because he cannot read.

According to Hermosillo’s girlfriend, Grace Hernandez, Hermosillo has learning disabilities and can only write her name. Hermosillo said he had not graduated from high school and abandoned the 10th year.

The officer also signed the document, who said that Hermosillo had “read” the document or read it. But Hermosillo said that no one had read the document to him.

Other documents created by the officer have inaccuracies. For example, the criminal complaint indicates that Hermosillo was held “in Nogales or near Arizona”. But Hermosillo was detained in Tuscon, which is more than 70 miles of nugales. John Mennell, spokesperson for the American border patrol, said it was an “involuntary” error.

Hermosillo said he had been detained with about 15 other men in a cell in the Correctional Center in Florence. It only served cold food. He said he had contracted the flu because “they are cold there and everyone gets sick”. Hermosillo said he had asked for medication but that he had been provided.

Hermosillo said he had tried to tell the people of the Florence Correctional Center that he was an American citizen, but that he had been dismissed. “They say, tell your lawyer,” he recalls. Hermosillo, a father to a six -month -old child, said that he had spent time while he was held by crying because he was afraid: “They wouldn't let me go out.”

Two days after his detention, Hermosillo told a judge that he was an American citizen. The prosecutors then asked that the hearing be delayed and that Hermosillo be held until it is postponed. Hermosillo was detained for an additional seven days until, during the next hearing, his family provided the court with his birth certificate.

Since his release, Hermosillo has had trouble. “When I dream, I dream that I am still there,” he said.

