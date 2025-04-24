



According to a YOUGOV survey on the 2012 British adults, which was conducted between April 21-22, 25%of people would support the British reform in the next Westminster election. This rose to two points in the previous survey, which was conducted from April 13 to 14.

In other places, labor was voted at 23% (1 point) and Tories was 20% (also below 1). LIBDEMS recorded 16% (2nd) and green 10% (1), while SNP, which stands only in Scotland, has been 3% again.

The seating projects for the YOUGOV poll using the Election Aesthetics tool predicted that the reform would win 254 seats, labor 183, Tories 75, Libdems 71, Greens Four and SNP 35.

Therefore, reform will appear as the largest party, but many will fall to 72 seats.

Trading with Tories will make England the right reform to the government.

If the FARAGE is not 10, Scots will increase independence by 60% to 40%.

The new YOUGOV survey reflects the contents of Professor John Cutice as an unprecedented time in British politics this week, and votes centered on labor or tories are being destroyed by smaller blocks.

Tori's leader, Kemi Badenoch, is opposed to dismissing her shadow minister Robert Jenrick last year.

In the audio recording obtained by SKY NEWS, I heard that Jenrick wants to fight against the Keir Starmers party.

Badennock spokesman asked whether he agreed with her opinion on Wednesday.

He added: Last year, we saw 4 million people, five MPs, and 400 labor.

Therefore, in order to defeat labor, voters must be taken to the Conservative Party.

Ellie Reeves, the government minister and sister, Rachel Reeves, said on Wednesday that she should urgently clean whether she will support her Shadow Attorney General, whether she will be in charge of reform behind her voters or she will exclude it.

Daisy Cooper, Deputy Democratic Party's Deputy Director of the Liberal Democratic Party, said that the Conservative Party is planning a rough election transaction with NIGEL FARAGE.

After the right summit in Scotland, the news was discussed by the first minister of John Swinney and how to fight the populist party, such as the Reformed UK.

