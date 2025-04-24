



UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer, discusses China who accused the United States of intimidation, the mediators offering a new peace plan for Israel and Hamas and the Trump administration which plan to reduce the funding of the United Nations as well as NATO.

United Nations – China has accused the United States of using prices to intimidate the other nations as it led a meeting of the UNIT Security Council Formulas on “the impact of unilateralism and intimidation practices on international relations”.

“Under the guise of reciprocity and equity, the United States played a zero-sum game, which essentially consists in overthrowing the international economic and commercial order existing by means of prices, putting American interests above the common good of the international community and to advance the hegemonic ambitions of the United States at the cost of the legitimate interest of all countries,” said the Chinese UN Ambassador Fu Cong

FU also congratulated China for its “decisive countermeasures” after having faced what it described as “American abuse”.

A spokesperson for the State Department told Fox News Digital that the meeting was “a waste of time of the members of the UN Security Council”. The spokesman also criticized Reunion as an example of the manipulation of China of the “multilateral system to support its economic, political and security interests”.

The economist promises that Trump will win the trade war: “ No way to retaliate China can retaliate '' '

Fu Cong, the permanent representative of China at the UN, speaks while the United Nations Security Council meets publicly to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza at the United Nations headquarters in New York on August 13, 2024. (Reuters / Eduardo Munoz / Reuters)

Trump suggests the reduction of Chinese prices “significantly” by 145%

“China continues to contradict itself; while claiming to support the open markets, it throws goods artificially at low prices in the world economy with exports, steals intellectual property and implements unfair commercial practices,” said the spokesperson. “China claims to be a developing country, while it simultaneously arms its donor status and development projects to intimidate the member states in development.”

The spokesperson added that the United States would continue to protect its interests and fight against China's efforts.

American legislators, including Senator Rick Scott, r-Fla., Have rejected China's assertions that the United States engages in global intimidation.

Scott said that China's assertion was “absurd” and called for the funding of “the UN Anti-American immediately” in a post on X.

The Treasury Secretary, Bessent, says that there is an opportunity for a “big business” with China

“To date, all countries targeted by the United States for the recalibration of commercial equity have treated or treated quickly and constructively of DC – with the exception of Canada and China,” Fox Hugh Dugan, former main director of NSC in the first Trump administration, Fox Business. “Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party continues to intimidate and [use] Its own people to subsidize production by lower quality wages. “”

Dugan also rejected the idea that China could “survive a global economy without exploiting the human rights of its workers by slave wages and without stealing intellectual property abroad”.

President Donald Trump, on the left, attends a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 leaders' summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019 (Kevin Lamarque / File / Reuters photo)

A guest speaker invited by the Chinese to contact the council meeting, Wang Huiyao, founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), said that the United States had launched a trade war “against the whole world” with the pricing policies of President Donald Trump.

According to the organization of supervision of the organization of the United Nations, the CCG has “close ties with the Chinese Communist Party”.

“It is Orwellian to see China, one of the main global abusers of economic coercion and human rights, convening a United Nations meeting to accuse others of intimidation,” UN Executive Director Hillel Neuer told Fox Business, executive director of UN.

“It is the same regime that threatens sanctions against democracies recognizing Taiwan, punishes countries for standing with Uighurs and intimidates its neighbors in the Southern China Sea. Beijing to divert UN UN to the United States does not concern peace or development – it is a question of protecting the authoritarian power of responsibility.”

While the Trump administration has imposed prices on a multitude of countries, it took the most difficult approach in China and implemented a rate of 145% on Chinese products. However, the Wall Street Journal reported that a senior White House official told the point of sale that prices on China could be reduced to 50% to 65%.

