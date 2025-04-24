



Private equity fund company Warburg Pincus is sponsoring the launch of Unity Advisory, a UK -based boutique accounting and consulting firm established by former EY and PWC senior leaders.

The company, led by former British director Steve Varley and Led by PWC UKIS Marissa Thomasprevely COO, will be released up to $ 300 million in Warburg Pincus by June. Unity will provide taxes, accounting, technology consulting and M & A advisory services, but will often exclude audits to avoid regulatory complexity and conflicts that stimulate the BIG FOUR company.

Big Four is a number of service providers, but CFOs are looking for more and more proposals that are not conflicted with client-centered, AI-lead and audit, Varley said.

Thomas, who spent 31 years at PWC and led the British M & A and tax practices, said Unity aims to attract four experts with four experiences and to attract experts from a mid -sized company. She added that the low central cost structure will allow a more flexible fee model, including performance -based and value sharing contracts.

Warburg Pincus Executive Director David Reis describes Unity as a new type of platform that challenges the current state of CFO and financial team service methods.

Unity's launch follows the interests of private equity funds in the global accounting sector. In the UK, CINVEN acquired a large number of stakes in Grant Thornton last year, and Warburg Pincus previously supported ventures such as Steve McGills Specialty Insurance Platform.

Unity Advisory reflects a wide range of shifts to the private capital reconstruction that traditionally reconstructs the partnership -led industry through strategic investment, operating focus and long -term value creation.

Source: Financial Times

