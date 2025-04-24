British transactions with the EU will not go back to the past claims, the minister says. Trade policy





The UKS New Deal with the EU will be out of the past debate and debate, and the UKS's chief negotiator, Nick Thomas-Symonds, vows that growth will be the highest priority of the talks.

Meanwhile, Keir Starmer talked with London's Ursula von Leyen European Commission, as momentum was established at the EU-UK Summit in May.

In the most positive language of this talk, 10 people agreed that Starmer and Von Der Leyen agreed to aim for the ambitious package as possible in the first British Summit in England next month.

The prime minister has made it clear that it will capture the opportunity to improve the lives of those who work in England, lead to growth and keep people safely, and believe that if the partnership between the UK and the EU is strengthened, it will achieve this.

Thomas-Symonds, Minister of Cabinet, said in the MP's pressure to agree with youth mobility transactions despite the division of the offer, and in Guardian's article, negotiations should be free from the chaos of Brexit.

He wrote that pursuing a new partnership with the EU is about satisfying the demands of our time. This does not come back to ideology or past division, but is effective for ruthless pragmatism and national interests.

The government is expected to be much closer to regulatory adjustments with the EU on the main cause of division of the Breksite, and Euroseph found the biggest difference from Brussels.

We want to put more money in the pockets of the working people and provide long -term stability and security to the UK. We wrote that Thomas-Symonds would not be defined by past discussions and debates.

Thomas-Symonds said, with Donald Trump's tariffs and support for Ukrainian shaking, the government admits how important it is to reset the two sides, and Thomas-Symonds said that labor is increasing to meet the challenge of this new world instability.

The government should cooperate with the British allies on solutions that will minimize this global impact, he said.

The UK understands that the three major topics, that is, checks for the youth mobility system, hygiene and vegetation (SPS) trading, food and beverages to the EU and agree to negotiate to negotiate with the UK to enter Ireland from North Ireland.

SPS transactions are based on the trading of the EU in 2023, but there will be significant changes. In March, the EUS White Paper on defense is almost sealed after the EUS white paper on defense is open to British defense companies, such as BABCOCK and BAE SYSTEMS, open the way to bid money from new 150 billion EU defense funds.

British and European sources also expect to announce human trafficking and sharing information by informing the difficult approach to irregular migration.

Von Der Leyen, who attended London's international energy summit, praised Starmer at a press conference. She urged the prime minister to build a joining regulatory framework for investors who support the North Sea's renewable energy infrastructure.

Dear Keir, this must form a team and convey what is needed for investors, she said.

Thomas-Symonds said that the emphasis on dialogue will focus on the advantage of a new relationship with people.

The United Kingdom is a politically stable country and the government has a massive duty for more than four years to provide our policy, he said. We have shown that England has returned to the world stage and has a lot to provide.

The minister said Starmer and Von Der Leyen will take the inventory of the progress toward the summit on May 19 and see if the team is satisfying our desire.

But he also said that he also adhered to the red line that did not return to a single market. We will only agree with the EU transactions that meet the demands of the British people and respect the results of the 2016 referendum. By doing this, we will capture the opportunity to provide a better future, he said.

The main aspect of all transactions is likely to be a youth mobility visa for Europeans. More than 60 Labor Party MPs have been written by STARMER on Wednesday that thousands of young Europeans in England can live and work in England.

Prime Minister Rachel Rachel said that the discussion of potential plans continues with a hint that the government is preparing for transactions.

The difference between the cabinet remains in the form of a youth visa transaction. Reeves in favor of transactions, including Brussels' top priority, time -limited youth visa, but the Minister of Home Affairs Iveth claimed the upper limit of numbers due to a year limit.

