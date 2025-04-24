Strikes in Yemen: Do the United States slip into another endless war?





President Donald Trump in the past described the military participation of the Americas in the Middle East as the worst decision never taken and came into office to end these endless wars.

In some regions, the administration followed. The United States began a major takeoff of American troops in Syria, following a goal dating back to Trumps in the first mandate, and threatens to move away from its involvement in the war in Ukraine, with or without agreement to end the fighting.

But at the same time, the administration discreetly tangled American forces in another conflict open in the Middle East, which risks turning into exactly the type of draining and distracting quagmire that Trump had promised to avoid.

On March 15, the United States began an air strike campaign, known as the Operation Rough Rider, against the Houthis, the militant group supported by Iran which controls a large part of Yemen and shot commercial ships and military ships in the Red Sea since the start of the war in Gaza in 2023.

Who are the Houthis, and why do the United States fight them?

The Houthis are members of a minority Shiite Muslim sect in northern Yemen. They emerged as a rebellious group fighting the Yemeni government in the 1990s. When the government was overthrown after the demonstrations in 2012, the Houthis took advantage of the power vacuum that followed to seize the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

They still hold the capital as well as around a third of the Yemens territory today, but are generally not recognized as a legitimate government of Yemens.

Since 2014, Yemen has endured a brutal civil war between Houthis who receive substantial funding and Iran's arms against an international international government and an international coalition led by Saudi Arabia (and supported by the United States). Violence has died from a ceasefire not marketed in 2022.

The Houthis have never been really subtle on their geopolitical opinions. The official slogan of the groups is God is great, death in the United States, death in Israel, curse the Jews and the victory of Islam. But it was only after Hamass on October 7, 2023 and Israels followed the war in Gaza that they became known as a global threat.

It was when they started to draw missiles and drones on Israel, as well as the expedition of the Red Sea, causing massive disturbances to world trade and taking their place as the most resilient and the most effective of Irans regional proxies.

The Biden administration, as well as the Israeli soldiers, also carried out a number of strikes against the Houthis, but the current American campaign is much larger. Until now, at least 250 air strikes have been reported, according to open source data collected by the Institute for the Study of War and the American Enterprise Institute.

According to some reports, more than 500 Houthi fighters have been killed, including a number of senior commanders, although the group tends to be tight by its victims. The Yemen Data Project, a surveillance group, also documented more than 200 civilian victims during the first month of bombing. The largest strike so far, on a key oil terminal on the Yemens coast, killed more than 74 people last week.

The strikes have destroyed command and control facilities, weapon manufacturing facilities and advanced weapon storage, an American defense official told Vox.

The administration seems satisfied with the results so far.

The ongoing strikes against the Houthis are the first operation of this scale that the United States has led against the Houthi forces, and it is really on its back at the moment, told Vox Peter Nguyen, director of strategic communications for national security councils.

Responding to criticisms addressed to Pete Hegseth, the besieged defense secretary, on the use of a personal apparatus to lead sensitive government affairs, Trump recently told journalists to ask Houthis how they were going.

The neglected conflict in Yemen, briefly explained

With the exception of the accidental leakage of the war plans of administrations via signal last month, the operation attracted little attention or public debate, which is quite remarkable given its scale.

Without a doubt, the Houthis undergo damage, but the resources and equipment of the groups are dispersed and hidden in a large area, which makes them difficult to target. The superpower record breaking groups of insurgents with Airpower is not inspiring.

With only air strikes, you will not be able to defeat the Houthis, Mohammed Al-Basha, a Yemeni defense analyst, told Vox, stressing that the group had survived an eight-year-old aerial campaign by a military force led by Saudi Arabia supplied by the United States.

US officials say that the objective is not to eliminate the Houthis, but for them to stop their attacks against the expedition across the Red Sea, which the virulently anti-Israeli group aligned by Iran began in response to the War of Israel in Gaza.

They must say no mas, to these attacks for the bombardment to stop, said Trump. The Houthis announced a break on their attacks against shipping when a cease-fire entered into force in Gaza in January, but resumed attacks in early March in response to Israel in Gaza.

The Red Sea has been fairly silent since the start of Operation Rough Rider, but the Houthis have promised to continue fighting and launched a number of missiles and drones in Israel, including a Wednesday.

Attacks on shipping to the Red Sea must stop, and therefore our operations will continue until it occurs, said Nguyen. As soon as they stop, then they were probably good. But they do not have, and we assess that the will for them to continue the operations is still there.

Indeed, in a provocative speech this week, the president of the government supported by the Houthi, Mahdi Al-Mashat, said that the group was not discouraged by missiles, bombs or strategic bombers, Trump and made fun of Trump for having tripped on a strategic quagm.

Are the United States about to enter another war in the Middle East?

A little over a month later, it is still too early to declare a quagmire.

But the resources devoted to the conflict were important. The Pentagon has moved a second group of aircraft carriers in the region to join one already. He also moved at least two batteries of patriotic missiles as well as a Thaad anti-missile defense system, one of the most advanced systems in the American arsenal in Asia in the Middle East.

Strikes do not only concern Houthis. They are also widely considered as a demonstration of the force towards the main patron of groups, Iran.

The New York Times reported that during the first three weeks of the campaign, the United States has used $ 200 million in ammunition and that military officials are concerned about its impact on the actions that the navy would need in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan.

Unlike the hopes of many of the Trump administration, notably Vice-President JD Vance, who argue that the United States should move its Middle East goal to prepare for a potential conflict with China, the United States changes from Asia's resources in the Middle East.

Assuming that the Houthis do not say a mas in the immediate future, the question becomes how long the United States will support the operation. This week, the White House published a legally required report at the Operation Congress, declaring that strikes would continue until the Houthi threat for American forces and navigation rights and the freedoms of the Red Sea and the adjacent waters has succeeded. But the Wall Street Journal also recently reported that officials are planning to reduce strikes.

It is a scenario that worries Basha, the Yemeni analyst. The Houthis, until recently a fairly obscure group outside its region, have already taken the capital of Yemens, have survived a war of several years by the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and, since October 7, 2023 have undoubtedly proved to be the most competent and most resilient of Irans proxies in the Middle East.

If they are not reduced, defeated or weakened by that, they will be able to say that we have defeated Trump, the strongest soldiers in the world. Were unstoppable, said Basha.

As for the restoration of the expedition through the Red Sea, the transits through the strategically vital navigable path were slightly up last month, but always well below the levels before the start of the Houthi attacks in October 2023. It will probably take a long period of calm for maritime companies and, more importantly, the companies that ensure them to assume that the risk has been subscribed.

The alternative could be that the United States becomes even more deeply involved in the conflict. The Obama administration campaign against the Islamic State also began as an air operation before being deemed necessary to send land troops and return from local armed groups, frustrating an administration which had also sworn to reduce US military participation in the Middle East.

The Yemeni factions supported at the international level opposed to the Houthis would consider taking advantage of this moment to launch a campaign on the ground to oust the group once and for all. US officials have not yet made a decision on the advisability of supporting this operation.

Most analysts and officials say that American troops participating in land operations in Yemen are very improbable, but support even more limited to a ground operation would still be another case of the United States of armed group in a civil war in the Middle East exactly the kind of situation that Trump afflicted previous administrations.

That said, the strikes do not only concern Houthis. They are also widely considered as a demonstration of the force towards the main patron of groups, Iran. The administration is currently locked in a new series of negotiations on the Irans and Trump nuclear program has not excluded military action probably led by Israel against the Iranians if these talks fail.

It is always possible that the United States can simply go from Yemen quickly, but to judge by recent history, it would not be a surprise if the American pivot promised far from the war in the Middle East was again suspended.

