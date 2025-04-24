The UK is looking for global green investors with WindFARM cash and planning policy | Renewable energy





The UK provides cash and infrastructure improvement for global green investors, including those who are scared in the United States with Donald Trump's actions, encourage the company to establish a manufacturing plant and supply chain.

The government is planning to raise 300 million people for overseas wind power generation system, which the UK maintains initiative, and invited banks and major international companies to the summit in 60 countries this week.

The Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, sent a letter to dozens of global investors who cited the promise to move to UKS industry strategy and low -carbon electricity by 2030.

According to government sources, we are looking for an opportunity to attract clean energy investment worldwide and start dialogue with all countries, and government sources said that the UK could be a winner in the world race for the future clean industry.

In addition to the US presidential position of JOE BIDEN, which provided billions of incentives for low -carbon technology manufacturing, international investors flocked to the United States.

However, many companies that can be regenerated have been fascinated by Trump's actions, and he proclaimed the destruction of wind and solar energy and promoted fossil fuels. This will reconsider the US plan for fear of losing money.

Last week, the Trump administration ordered a new wind power generation on a coast near New York owned by Norwegian company Equinor. He said that this kind of work is actually worried about investors. Nobody knows what will happen next time.

On Thursday afternoon, Keir Starmer will deal with the energy security summit, which has partnerships with international energy institutions, and will doubles the UKS promise on the low -carbon economy despite the attack on the net zero of the Conservative Party and Reform Britain.

STARMER said before the summit began: Let me go out of my message about the world: build a clean energy future in England.

Ajai ahluwalia, the head of the supply chain of the Trade Association Renewableuk, said: American companies are already interested in investing in UKS, for example, helping to develop the port for the offshore wind industry.

The current global uncertainty caused by the constantly changing policy of tariffs and his opposition to clean energy means that the UK has a much greater opportunity than the opportunity to provide a stable and attractive market for international investors in renewable energy.

The Labor Party has pledged 8.3 billion won to the Great British Energy, a nationwide owner who will jointly invest in clean energy projects with the private sector.

The United States will send high -level management at the summit held at London London London London on Thursday and Friday, but China will skip this event.

XI Jinping, chairman of the Chinas, attended a small UN online climate meeting with the State Department and the UN Secretary -General, and vowed to announce clean energy despite the pursuit of unilateralism and protectionism.

The renewable energy industry welcomed government measures, but wildlife activists raised concerns about the change of planning system designed to simplify new energy and other development.

The government will create an amendment to the plan and infrastructure bill on Wednesday and mean that the counseling may be small in the preliminary application stage for important infrastructure projects nationwide.

Matt Browne, the head of Wildlife Trusts, said that this action was a mistake and demanded a review.

The government proposes a change in a miserable plan bill to the natural world, and weakens infrastructure delivery, he said.

Experts eliminate the opportunity to improve the proposal at the early stages, which can lead to a wrong design infrastructure that harms the valuable natural areas and harms the green space.

The activists also urged the UKS to focus more on the domestic energy agenda. Mike Childs, the science, policy and research officer of Earth's friends, said much more effort to insulate Draughty Homes and to build renewable energy.

Korea has been held hostage for too long with the price of dirty fossil fuels, he said.

The Labor Party will oppose the clean energy plan and will face the promise to reach the Net Zero Greenhouse gas emission by 2050 next week.

The reforms and the Conservative Party may criticize the net zero for the high price and crisis of the steel industry, but experts said that this is the result of excess of fossil fuels.

ROB Gross, director of the UK Energy Research Center, said that if the UKS electricity cost breaks down the dependence on gas power plants, it will start to fall if the grid is produced and the most expensive electricity is produced and the overall market price is set.

If you visit Europe and look at the price of electricity wholesale, the lowest price of the wholesale market is the most dependent on the production gas. The highest prices are the most exposed to gas creation, he said.

Our dependence on electricity is steadily decreasing as the proportion of renewable energy increases, but it will take several years to break the connection with the price formation.

