China prices are likely to save the American medical equipment industry





Few national industries have also been devastated by the flow of cheap Chinese imports as manufacturers of facial masks, examination gloves and other disposable medical equipment that protect health workers against infectious pathogens.

The disappearance of industries had calamite consequences during the cocovated pandemic, when Beijing interrupted exports and workers from the American hospital found themselves at the mercy of a fatal airborne virus which quickly filled the emergency rooms and the morgues of nations.

But while President Trump unveiled his tariff regime earlier this month, and Beijing retaliated with an 84% tax on American imports, the few remaining companies that do protective equipment in the United States were mainly felt in discomfort.

I am quite panicked, said Lloyd Armbrust, Managing Director of Armbrust American, a startup of the pandemic era which produced N95 breathable masks in a factory in Texas. On the one hand, this is the kind of medication we need if we will really become independent of China. On the other hand, it is not a responsible industrial policy.

The United States has once dominated the field of personal protective equipment, or the EPP of the N95 Mask filtering in viruses and the disposable nitrile glove are American inventions, but China now produces more than 90% of medical equipment carried by American health workers.

Despite the bipartite wishes to end the dependence of nations with regard to foreign medical products and to consolidate the dozens of national manufacturers who have emerged during the pandemic federal agencies which resumed their dependence on cheap Chinese imports. Industry experts claim that the country's renewed dependence on imported medical products is particularly worrying given an expanding measles epidemic, the threat of avian flu and a trade war with China that certain concerns could affect global supply chains.

It is the same film again and again, said Mike Bowen, whose company, Prestige Amerito, was one of the few manufacturers of domestic masks before the pandemic, and who repeatedly warned the risk congress to rely on the PPE manufactured abroad

Mr. Bowen, who retired four years ago but maintains a participation in Prestige America, said that the rise and fall in the US EPI sector in recent years were fully predictable. We haven't learned anything, he said.

Shocked by nurses with nurses carrying garbage bags, John Bielawicz, a commercial real estate broker in Texas, opened a N95 factory near Fort Worth with a friend, spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on machines that would end up producing 1.2 million masks per month.

It seemed to be the right thing to do, said Bielamowicz, whose company, United States Mask, was one of the more than 100 start-ups that have emerged during the terrifying first year of the pandemic.

Five years later, the American mask and most other start-ups have disappeared. The companies were hardly struck by slowing down the Epi demand while the pandemic withdrew and the masks became a symbol of overcoming government and loss of freedom for many Americans. But the blow of death was apparently predetermined: the return of the Chinese manufacturing equipment.

According to a review of the list of members of the American Medical Manufacturers Association, only five of the 107 companies created during the pandemic always make masks and gloves.

Eric Axel, executive director of associations, said that prices on Chinese manufacturing protective equipment, if they remained high, would give American producers. I think that will change the behavior, because people will have to adapt to the reality that you can no longer buy price items below the China market, he said.

But other industry leaders fear that the escalation of reprisal movements in the United States and China will lead to disruptions of the supply chain and a return from the shortages of EPI. Many say that the economic uncertainty invited by Mr. Trumps Prict Luptimed will cool new investments.

It is difficult to make commercial decisions when policies change every four years, and now every two days, said Scott McGurl, an expert in the health care industry at the Consulting Society Grant Thornton.

Given the capacity of Chinese manufacturers, with the support of their own government, to bypass trade restrictions, many executives are not convinced that prices will have a lasting impact. What is necessary, they say, are legislative and political mandates that push government agencies and hospital networks to buy American masks and manufacturing gloves.

Even with a 100%price, the Chinese mask that sells for a penny will always be cheaper than that of the American who sells eight hundred, said Armbrust.

The silver history on the way in which altruistic entrepreneurship joined itself to meet a serious public health emergency was not supposed to end in this way.

Political leaders on both sides of the aisle had never enabled the nation to depend on foreign medical equipment equipment, and the Ministry of Defense spent $ 1.3 billion to help American companies manufacture N95 breathable masks and nitrile examination gloves in the United States.

In 2021, the Congress wrote legislation to ensure that federal agencies granted priority to the purchase of medical equipment manufactured at the national level to support the sector by inevitable peaks and the hollows of demand.

It is a model long adopted by the Pentagon, which spends hundreds of billions of dollars every year on contracts that support defense -related companies during war and peace.

But the measurement of PPEs, withdrawn into the Investment Act and the 2021 infrastructure jobs, contained gaps which, according to experts, made it ineffective, because the federal agencies asked for derogations to buy cheaper imports.

When Mr. Axel of the Medical Manufacturers Association recently traveled by John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, he was amazed to discover that the masks used in a federal health screening station were manufactured in China.

Our national security is in danger because we have once again put ourselves at the mercy of the opponents and undocumented countries, he said.

Trump has not mentioned the personal protective equipment since his return to functions, but during his first mandate, he often talked about the need to wean the country of foreign manufacturing equipment as part of his economic policy in America.

Another president will never inherit empty shelves, he said in May 2020, speaking in a Pennsylvania mask center operated by Owens & Minor. My goal is to produce everything that America needs for ourselves, then export to the world.

Experts say that the prices that Mr. Trump imposed on Chinese products during his first mandate did not do much to level the rules of the game, mainly because the generous industrial policy of Beijing has helped Chinese companies maintain their price advantage.

The Trump administration did not respond to requests for comments.

For the moment, the vast majority of masks purchased by hospital channels, federal agencies and governments of the States are imported, mainly from China, and to a lesser extent, from Thailand, Vietnam and Mexico which often reconnect Chinese manufacturing products to avoid the prices that have been imposed in Beijing by the last two administrations.

Owens & Minor, the health care logistics company that Trump has chosen to rent during the pandemic, sells masks assembled in Mexico. The company refused to discuss its production.

There are some exceptions to the story. Safesource Direct, one of the few companies to manufacture nitrile exam gloves in the United States, has survived, largely due to a partnership with the Ochsner Health hospital network, which bought a constant flow, according to Justin Hollingsworth, the general manager of Safesource Direct. Ochsner said his investment in Safesource was intended to ensure that his hospitals and clinics have a reliable source of medical supplies.

Armbrust American, the other startup of the time of the pandemic still in business, obtains purchases from travelers who do not trust Chinese manufacturing masks and loose purchases by the objective of the retailer. Armbrust said that Target leaders were ready to pay 50% more for his masks and gloves because they saw the value of making a high quality product on American soil.

Like most Americans, Dan Izhaky, former wholesale distribution director in New York, did not know the acronym PPE when friends of his started to complain about the drop in masks and examination gloves in hospitals where they worked.

Six months later, United Safety Technology, the company he created to make PPE, won a federal contract of $ 96 million to build a nitrile gloves factory outside Baltimore.

The company quickly moved to equip a massive warehouse of 700,000 square feet with machines to produce 200 million gloves per month, but as the supply chain problems linked to the pandemic have led to spiral costs for steel beams, computer chips and shipping containers, the company needed additional $ 50 million to complete the project.

Federal officials were not moved, he said.

One or two government purchasing contracts in the long term would have made us pass on the finish line, but the HHS team was no longer interested, he said, referring to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

And at the time when federal officials took the catch, the Chinese manufacturing nitrile gloves again returned and billed 1.3 cents the glove, about half of what the company planned to charge.

However, Mr. Izhaky said he was carefully optimistic, Mr. Trumps' prices. Things are happening on the right trajectory, he said on Friday. I just want them to be a little less chaotic.

