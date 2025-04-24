First 18 players appointed for 2025 US Mens National Team





Overview of the list – The first 18

• Three goalkeepers, six defenders, nine attackers

• Averages: height: 6-2 • Weight: 200 • Age: 25

• The youngest player: Hampton Slukynsky, 19

• older player: Brady Skjei, 31

• The list includes four first choices in the NHL recovery, including Matty Beners (2021; 2nd in the general classification / Seattle Kraken), Logan Cooley (2022; 3rd in the general classification / Arizona Coyotes), Cutter Gauthier (2022; 5th Ducks Anaheim) and Clayton Keller (2016; 7th Global / Arizona Coyotes).

• Eleven players have already been part of the United States team for an IIHF male world championship, including Matty Beners (2021), Conor Garland (2021, 2023), Cutter Gauthier (2023), Clayton Keller (2017, 2019), Michael Kesselring (2024), Andrew Peeke (2016), Drew O'Conne 2019), Jeremy Swayman (2022), Tage Thompson (2018, 2021), Alex Vlasic (2024).

• Ten players participated in the national hockey team development program in the United States, notably Matty Beners, Logan Cooley, Cutter Gauthier, Clayton Keller, Michael McCarron, Frank Nazar, Hampton Slukynsky, Brady Skjei, Tage Thompson, Alex Vlasic.

• All except Joey Daccord and Mason Lohrei participated at least a IIHF world championship. The players won 26 collective medals at the game of the IIHF world championship, including 11 gold. Tagus Thompson and Cutter Gauthier show it with four medals each.

• The players come from 13 different states, including the Massachusetts (3), Minnesota (3), Michigan (2), Alaska (1), Arizona (1), Connecticut (1), Florida (1), Illinois (1), Missouri (1), New Hampshire (1), New Jersy (1), Pennsylvania (1) (1).

• In total, 17 players participated in the American hockey league, the only level I junior hockey league in the United States

• A total of 12 different American colleges / universities are represented on the list, the University of Minnesota paving the way with three players, followed by two players from the University of Boston and the University of Michigan. Arizona State University, Boston College, University of Connecticut, Dartmouth College, University of Maine, Northeastern University, University of Notre Dame, Ohio State University and Western Michigan University each have a representative

