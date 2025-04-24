EX-EY and PWC executives start Unity Advisory in the UK





It aims to attract customers 'Big Four' customers by providing services without conflicts related to traditional business. Credit: Robert Way/SHUTTERSTOCK.

Two former Big Four executives founded Unity Advisory, a new British accounting and consulting firm in the UK, and founded by Financial Times to attract British customers and partners of Big Four.

The venture company, which is up to $ 300 million in private equity group Warburg Pincus, will start operations by June.

Steve Varley, who has worked as the British president of EY for nine years by 2020, will be chairman of the company. According to the report, Marissa Thomas, the chief operating officer of PWC, will be the chief executive.

Thomas left PWC in February to play the role of a senior partner.

As reported by the Financial Times, Unity will focus on providing tax and accounting services, technical consulting and merger and acquisition advice.

The company does not provide audit services, and it is an alternative without a conflict with the Big 4, and can generally avoid regulatory investigations related to audit work.

The CFO is open to a new proposal, Varley said in this publication.

Big Four is a number of service providers, but people are looking for very customer-oriented proposals, low management costs, and are AI-transplantation rather than legacy infrastructure, and are decisively conflicted.

Investment in Warburg Pincus emphasizes the increase in the role of financial investors in the professional service sector.

This trend follows similar movements, such as the sales of most equity in Cinven of Grant Thornton UK.

Warburg Pincus previously established an independent professional risk insurance business in 2019.

Thomas says that if the central cost base is low and there is no audit customer, there will be a variety of commission models such as value sharing through advice on the performance -based fees or advice on efficiency gains, Thomas said.

David Reis, managing director of Warburg Pincus, said that Unity would be a new type of platform that challenges the current state of how CFOs and financial teams offer services and have a significant market opportunity for interruption.

