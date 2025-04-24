Lawyers in the United States who have doubted their own cases on the price of congestion





The US Department of Transport said Thursday that it had taken the extraordinary replacement for federal lawyers to defend it in a lawsuit on the New York congestion pricing program, after having accused them of having undermined the departments of departments to end the toll.

The decision was made after the South district law office office, which had dealt with the case, said that he had mistakenly tabled the Manhattan Federal Court on Wednesday evening a note of confidential service which called into question the legal strategy of the ministries and urged a new approach.

In response, however, the ministry has raised the possibility that disclosure has tried to sabotage its efforts to stop the prices of congestion. Transport officials said they would transfer the case to the Civil Division of the Ministry of Justice in Washington. The memo has since been removed from the public file.

In the letter, dated April 11, the three American assistant lawyers on the case warned that Sean Duffy, the transport secretary, used a trembling justification to end the toll plan and was extremely likely to fail, the lawyers wrote.

The 11 -page letter rather suggested that the ministry could build a stronger case if it sought to end the approval of the federal governments of the toll program to modify the agency's priorities, rather than to stick to the previous tactics to question the legality of the toll. The existence of the document was reported earlier by Streetsblog.

It is not unusual for lawyers to advise their customers in this way. But the deposit telegraphiced legal weaknesses in the midst of a tense struggle with Governor Kathy Hochul and the public transport managers who promised to maintain the toll program.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates public transport in New York and the toll program, continued the Ministry of Transport in February to prevent its interference.

In a declaration Thursday, the Ministry of Transport called for the filing of the legal professional fault of the memo.

Are SDNY lawyers incompetent in this case or was it their attempt to resist? A spokesperson for the department wrote.

Nicholas Biase, spokesperson for the American lawyer office, said in a statement that the deposit was a completely honest error and was in no way intentional. He said that lawyers in the southern district have taken immediate measures to withdraw the memo, which is subject to the lawyer-client privilege.

We look forward to continuing to defend vigorously in the best interest of our customers, added Mr. Biase, referring to the transport service and the Federal Highway Administration. He did not immediately respond to a request for comments on the assertion of the transport departments according to which he was transferred to the Ministry of Justice in Washington. The Ministry of Justice had no comments, except to recognize that the case was now dealt with by the civil division of the departments.

The public release of the letter was another setback in Mr. Duffys' war on the balance sheet of congestion prices, which he ordered in New York to stop collecting three times since February. President Trump promised for months to kill the congestion prices claiming, without evidence, that he was bad for the local economy.

The program, the first of its kind in the country, invoices most of the $ 9 drivers to enter Manhattan below the 60th street during advanced traffic, both to reduce dead end and pollution and collect essential funds for the public transport system of regions. After years of federal, state and local examination, the plan was approved as part of the Biden administration in November 2024 and the toll began on January 5.

But the letter also suggests that, even if the legal argument of transport services is not convincing, the agency could request other ways to end the toll program. Mr. Duffy has already threatened to retain federal funding and the approval of a number of transport projects in the city and the State, if Ms. Hochul does not comply with her requests.

The transport service, in his declaration attacking the lawyers of the Southern District, added, it is sad to see a leading legal organization continuing to fall into such shame.

The statement has echoed recent criticism from Trump Ministry of Justice on Southern districts, the treatment of another leading case, the prosecution of the mayor Eric Adams of New York. This case was also transferred to the Ministry of Justice in Washington and was dismissed, and several prosecutors of the Southern District, including an interim office of the office, resigned.

The Governors' Office and the MTA said they were aware of the congestion price deposit, but did not comment directly. Several legal observers, however, already discussed the revealing legal document Thursday morning.

Oh, my very embarrassing God, said Roderick M. Hills Jr., professor at the New York University Law School who wrote a legal memory in favor of the pricing of congestion. It is a gigantic, obvious and objective error, he added.

There is evidence of mounting that the program works. During the first three months of the plans, around 5.8 million less vehicles have entered the toll area compared to the same period in recent years, representing a 12.5% ​​drop in traffic, according to court documents deposited by the MTA

But the toll program continued to attract the opposition of many drivers who say it was a financial burden. Some residents and Manhattan companies in the congestion pricing area have also criticized tolls, saying that it had increased their costs. The program faced several federal proceedings seeking to stop it.

Mr. Duffy argued that New York should close the toll for two reasons, said the letter from the American lawyer office. First, he argued that the toll exceeded the scope of the federal program of the 1990s used to authorize it, because the plan did not offer drivers an option free in the area; Second, that the toll should not prioritize the infrastructure of the transit authorities in order to reduce traffic.

None of these arguments are likely to convince the court, wrote the assistant American lawyers who represented Mr. Duffy. The federal judge presiding over the case, Lewis J. Liman, has already rejected the key elements of these theories in other proceedings related to the pricing of congestion.

Michael Gerrard, professor at the Columbia Law School who supports congestion prices, said that the letter also suggests that the federal government has no rapid legal appeal to kill the program.

The MTA has already challenged the premise that the Transport Department can simply retreat, arguing that the program had undergone years of public examination.

Jack L. Lester, a lawyer who represents New Yorkers against congestion prices tax, a coalition pursuing tolls, said the federal government could turn to other avenues to stop the program. He urged federal officials to hold public hearings to register what he called his negative socio -economic impacts on small businesses and employees.

The MTA said last month that the program was on the right track to increase $ 500 million in toll income during its first year, a major step towards finance of $ 15 billion for critical repairs and improvements in the metro, buses and railways.

The federal government has inserted itself in recent months in a number of New York transport projects. Last week, the Trump administration said it would take control of the MTA renovation plans for Pennsylvania station, one of the most popular train centers in the world. And Mr. Duffy was a vocal metro critic, where he said that crime was out of control, despite police reports showing the opposite.

Winnie Hu and Devlin Barrett contributed the reports.

