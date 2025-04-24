The great collapse of American higher education began | Education





There is no other way to say it. The American university, as the United States, have known this since the 1960s, it's over. The wave of closings and university consolidations that started 15 years ago will increase in the coming years.

Overall, college inscriptions culminated in 2010, but have fallen regularly since then, because the cost of the college, the COVVI-19 pandemic and other trends have reduced students to attend higher education establishments. But with the recent repressions against demonstrations on university campuses, the anti-dei climate and the persecution of American governments of foreign students, American universities are really against a tsunami. The closing net of institutions or on the sidelines is almost guaranteed to turn into a flood by the late 2020s.

Sonoma State University (AKA, California State Sonoma) is one of the latest universities faced budget cuts. Despite a decision by the Sonoma county court which temporarily suspended the plans of universities, the state of Sonoma still faces a budget deficit of 24 million dollars. Even if the order goes beyond May 1, Sonoma's state can and will probably work in good faith negotiations with staff, teachers and students to eliminate more than 22 majors, six departments and more than 100 teachers. More specifically, the history of the history of art, economy, geology, philosophy, theater / dance and women and gender studies appear on the states of Sonoma, the liberal arts and the social sciences of the states of Sonoma.

The largest reduction in the last decade, however, has occurred at the West Virginia University in 2023. In August, after a six-year campaign to increase registrations, Virginia-Western announced that it had a budget deficit of $ 45 million, and that registrations had dropped from 29,000 in 2017 in 2017 in 2017 in 2017 in 2017. was to reduce 32 majors, including all doctors 'programs and its medicine programs and its medical programs in mathematics and 16999 majors, in particular to all doctors' programs and its Mathematics Medicine Programs and 1699 Major Professor Posts. But after weeks of student protests, the number ended up being 28 majors (almost a fifth of its first cycle majors) and 143 teachers (a reduction of 13.5%). The sudden passage to austerity led to a constant flow of teachers and administrators who resigned or taking retirement buyouts to leave Virginia-Western. Once again, the majors in the first cycle liberal arts and the small university study programs were the main targets of the cuts.

Stories like what is happening in Sonoma's state and have already occurred in Virginie-Western are part of a greater and terrible trend. Since registration of colleges for women has gradually increased in the past 50 years, there has been a more drastic drop in men attending college, especially in white men. Since 1970, men have gone from 58% of all registered in undergraduate colleges at only 40% in the early 2020s. Completely 71% of the decline in college attendance since 2010, coincides with the drop in men as a student in higher education. Perhaps sexism disguised as disinterest in higher education as a result of a dominant student body of women could at least part of the explanation of this abrupt fall in the inscription.

But other higher education establishments are less well offset: Clarion University of Pennsylvania, California University of Pennsylvania, the College of Saint Rose in New York and the independent Utah University, for example. Among the 76 colleges and universities have either closed their doors or merged with other higher education establishments in the United States, affecting the lives of tens of thousands of students and several thousand teachers. Almost all of these institutions have cited budgetary deficits and the decline in registrations as reasons for their disappearance or their mergers.

Nationally, the number of students attending the American colleges and universities increased from a peak of 18.1 million students in 2010 to 15.4 million in 2021, including a decrease of 350,000 students after the first year of the COVVI-19 pandemic. Since last fall, registration had climbed to 15.9 million students, an increase of 4.5%, but barely enough to stem the tide of closings, austerity and consolidations.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphias Financial Stress Test Model for US Higher Education establishments, up to 80 colleges and universities in the United States could permanently close by the end of the 2025-26 school year. They based their results on the worst forecasts of scenarios com[ing] To go from the upcoming demographic cliff (or a 15% drop in registrations). Demographers also planned an imminent decrease in the number of university registrants from this fall, a consequence of economic distress which began the great recession of the late 2000s.

Then there is Trump 2.0 and his persecution of administration of foreign students. The recent repressions against academic freedom under former president Joe Biden, with professors and students pro-Palestinian demonstrators, and under most republican governors like Greg Abbott in Texas and Ron Desantis in Florida for the critical theory of the race and DEI, increased under President Donald Trump. Trump's administrations are traveling to revoke the visas of more than 1,700 foreign teachers and students, and kidnap and expel many others, mainly on pro-Palestine activism and other political positions judged against the interests of the administration, threatens the only area of ​​sustainable growth in higher education. Neither Alireza Doroudi, Rumeysa Ozturk and Mahmoud Khalil, nor any of the hundreds of other victims of this injustice, have committed any crime under American laws. Unless you go to funeral or write an editorial or exercise the right of the first amendment to protest is criminal behavior.

In 2023-24, more than 1.1 million international students attended American colleges and universities at the first cycle levels, higher and professional cycles. But with the threatening Trump administration, arresting and deporting foreign students and academics in their dozens, it is almost certain that the international registration of the students of the Middle East and South Asia will drop during the coming year. There will also be a drop in students from China due to the current price struggle between the two nations. A quarter of all foreign students in the United States come from China.

After decades of universities that hire armies of part -time professors instead of full -time instructors and researchers from tenure, and college presidents who direct their campuses as for profit, the implosion of American higher education was almost inevitable. Although Harvard recently provided the opposition to the Trump administration to repression of colleges and universities, descending hierarchies and staff without power have made the responses to higher studies in conservative and far-right movements in the United States. Add to that the conservative hypotheses of the areas of liberal arts such as immoral, indoctrination and libertards instead of what they really mean: an expansion of their knowledge of people and the world. There has also been an overestimation of several decades on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). The possibility of Trumps Project 2025 The gurus privatizing the federal student of student loans would be roughly the straw that has broken us up at this stage.

Liberal arts services will continue to consolidate in particular, or university administrators will continue to find reasons to abandon them as an economy measure. A larger number of senior teachers will have dismissal allowances, an early retirement or will end up the Limot. Professors and junior staff not in preselection will simply be unemployed and, in many cases, employment in a landscape of American higher education. Above all, students who find themselves in establishments apart from the 136 best elite universities or the 50 best colleges and flagship public universities may no longer be able to afford a college, with tens of thousands of people unable to finish their diplomas. American higher education does not only look in the abyss that has already fallen there.

The points of view expressed in this article are the authors who are the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras.

