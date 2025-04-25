The UK prohibits the farm farms used to send a mass fraud message.





The SIM farm device allows a fraudster who can have multiple SIM cards to send thousands of scam text messages at once. It must be prohibited according to the fraud plan.

The first prohibition in Europe will be unlimited in the UK and Wales and will own or supply the device for no illegal reason, imposing 5,000 fine in Scotland and North Ireland.

The government says the device is used to hold several SIM cards, and that even if the scammer can send thousands of messages to people at the same time, it can make a large amount of proven accounts for social media and other platforms. “It will give us an important tool to strengthen the fight with the fraud, aim for the services they use, and to better protect the public.

According to Home Office, according to recent data, fraud has increased 19% last year and accounts for more than 40% of all crimes reported in the UK and Wales.

Hanson said:

It is very important to protect the public by saying that two -thirds of the British adults received suspicious messages with more than 35 million people.

This will move forward from our fights in the fight against fraud, and provide legal execution and industry partners with clarity needed to protect the public from this shameful crime.

The government will take strong measures to protect the public from fraud and to provide security and elasticity through the change plan.

Nick Sharp, the deputy director of the National Crime Agency (NCA), said: fraud is the most likely crime and a crime that causes a significant emotional and financial harm to the victim.

We know that Sim Farms are promoting scams, which provides criminals with means and opportunities to easily contact the victims relatively easily.

The ban on today is very welcome. It will give us a struggle with the scammers, aiming for the services they depend on, and providing an important tool to protect the public better.

The government said that the new ban will take effect six months after the crime and policy bills have been consented by the king.

In recent years, fraudulent text messages have become more and more common, and mobile operators have regularly introduced new technologies to find and block this before reaching the public.

Rachel Andrews, the company security officer of Vodafone UK, said that the ban on SIM FARMS is an important stage of fraud prevention.

Vodafone UK is doing its best to protect all customers from fraud, including activities that enable SIM FARMS, she said.

Until this year, we blocked more than 38.5 million fraud messages, and in 2024, the figure reached more than 73.5 million in that year.

As an industry, British telecommunications operators have blocked more than 1 billion suspicious fraud messages since 2023.

But we cannot completely solve fraud. Cooperation between industry and government is important.

This is a very important step taken by the home office, and we fully support the inclusion of SIM FARMS to the approach.

We look forward to working with this problem.

Chris Philp Shadow Home Secretary said: we welcome this movement but do not pretend that labor leads to prosecution. This is a direct construction of a work to crack down on Shim Farm last year through the Criminal Justice Act.

This device is a weapon of choice for frauders. We have acted to close the loophole and we have the right to finally try to catch up.

Execution is now the core because criminals are always looking for new ways to abuse the system. The minister must check whether the bill is waterproof or that there is a risk of being banned.

