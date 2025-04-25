Trumps Immigration Dragnet is already in the process of attaching citizens to us





American passports. Photo-illustration: Intelligence; Photos: Getty

We feared that the president prevailing over the repression of immigration would one day extend beyond undocumented immigrants to target American citizens. The arrest of Mohsen Mahdawi, pro-Palestine activist and holder of green cards which was owned by ICE agents last week during its naturalization interview in Colchester, Vermont, seemed symbolic of the proximity of the administration at this threshold. The local criminals then Trump told his counterpart Salvadoran, Nayib Bukele, during a white house meeting on the same day. He confirmed to journalists that his team studied laws to determine if the hundreds of undocumented people whom he pays in Bukele to incarcerate in Cecot, El Salvadors Megaprison, could possibly be joined by Americans born in the country.

However, despite the alarm ringtones, it remained to feel that these reflections were still far from becoming reality. Trump and Bukele are expert trolls; Even the most sober warnings of experts on their disturbing but obviously illegal machinations seemed to imply that they looked like hopes more than real plans. In fact, the targeting of American citizens by immigration agents is already trying. Local cops and ice managers work as a de facto laboratory to test what Trump can get away with it, submitting people they consider seditious or even simply suspect to a brand of law enforcement that the president no longer claims to reserve for illegal violent criminal foreigners, predators and affiliated with gangs.

The last victim of this campaign is Juan Carlos Lopez-Gomez, a 20-year-old from Georgia. Lopez-Gomez was arrested on his way to work last Wednesday by a motorway patroller in Florida who, under a state law recently promulgated, had been empowered to arrest anyone whom he suspected of having illegally penetrated in the United States, even if a district judge had temporarily set up. Lopez-Gomez was accused of being an unauthorized foreigner and held anyway for 24 hours. His mother had to show her birth certificate to a judge on Thursday, who should have resolved the case. But the ICE officials insisted that he was detained, and it was only when she and others protested in front of Leon's county prison that evening that Lopez-Gomez was released in a nearby Wendys for the security of officers, according to NBC News.

This type of close call is increasingly common, although it is not unknown for a citizen to get caught in an immigration dragt before. Since Trump took office in January, reports have proliferated detailing the arrests of the ice of several Americans, including a Mescalero Apache man in New Mexico, a Hispanic voter from Trump in Virginia and a 10-year-old cancer patient who was detained on an appointment with the doctor in Texas, then deported with his unparalleled Mexican parents. Going up even further, the application of the infamous anti-immigration law, SB 1070, was plagued by racial profiling. The NPR said that, under President Obama, the immigration authorities asked that nearly 700 American citizens be held in local prisons while they were investigated, while, according to Propublica, an additional 600 were detained during the first mandate, with around 70 probable citizens who were deported.

What distinguishes Trump 2.0 is his declared intentions and his fixing resolved on the moves. In February, it would have been so frustrated that Ice had not captured enough people to keep its sensational campaign promises and its expulsion quotas at the start that he reassigned the senior officials of the Application of Agencys. And his agents do not inadvertently grasp their American compatriots during the sustainable theaters also to immigration. The president explicitly wants to bring together and expel American citizens.

Meanwhile, he gradually establishes this position of orthodoxy within the GOP. Expeating American citizens is not an option, wrote Democratic Amy Klobuchar on Facebook after Trumps remarks last week. This idea is manifestly unconstitutional, and each republican must get up and call it. However, even before the administration begins to target non-citizens like Mahdawi, Mahmoud Khalil and Rumeysa Ozturk for deportation because of their political convictions, the Republicans had used calls to expel their democratic opponents as an applause line. Legal immigrants are more patriotic than leftists these days, said that former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley at a rally in 2022 in support of Herschel Walker, who ran against Raphael Warnock in the US Senate race. The only person we need to make sure we are offset is Warnock. His comments prompted a minor outcry. But now that their feeling has become the official position of the prevailing, the Republicans seem to have more and more difficult to pass it as a simple naked politician. Senator John Kennedy told the press last week that the expulsion of citizens was neither appropriate nor moral. But when CNNS Dana Bash has grilled the representative Tom Emmer on the issue during the weekend, the third highest republican house has dusted the question several times.

Maybe such climbing is what brings democrats out. Party officials hesitated to face Trumps the front immigration program, seeing him as a political loser who could remove the resources from the more powerful attacks, such as prices and the economy. I know this is an important question, said a Democrat in the Chamber in Axios, but should it be a big problem for the Democrats? Probably not. Another called him a trap, the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, rejecting him accordingly as the distraction of the day. At the same time, Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Salvador imprisonment, a non -citizen resident of Maryland, with protected status, has become an unlikely clbre among the basis of the parties and a subject of deepening of dismay for the public, including 50%. Senator Chris Van Hollen and an increasing number of Congress Democrats have visited Cecot in recent weeks to draw attention to Trumps' legal duping with Bukele, offering a striking contrast with the Pro-Autocracy of administrative allies.

It is a promising start. But given that the president has already taken the habit of challenging the federal judiciary, including the Supreme Court, a stronger paradigm change is in order. Trump can use glacial agents to execute the first phases of his plan to hold and expel American citizens whom he considers criminals or unfair, but it is no longer just an immigration policy. It starts to look like a form of cleaning.

See everything

