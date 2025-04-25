



Unlock the White House Watch watch newsletter for free

Your guide on what the second term for Washington, Business and the World means

China has said in the United States to completely cancel all unilateral tariff measures if Washington wanted commercial talks, in some of the strongest comments in Beijing on the deepening of the trade war between the two economic superpowers of the world.

Beijing also said that there were no economic and commercial negotiations between China and the United States, despite the repeated comments by President Donald Trump that both parties were talking.

The American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said in recent days that the trade war is not sustainable and that there should be a de -escalation of both parties.

There is a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, said on Thursday: unilateral tariff measures were launched by the United States.

If the United States really wants to solve the problem, it should … completely cancel all unilateral tariff measures against China and find a way to resolve differences thanks to an equal dialogue.

Trump wanted to negotiate an agreement with President Xi Jinping, but China insisted that it would not capue what it considers economic intimidation.

Beijing also pointed out to the White House that the United States had to take the first step to defuse the crisis, which threatens to trigger a hard decoupling between the economies of the two countries.

China has always declared that its door was open to talks, but an insistence for the United States unilaterally suppress its prices as a prior condition for negotiations would represent a hardening of its position.

Asked Wednesday, how long he could reduce prices on China, Trump said: it depends on them. The White House also pointed out that the president would not unilaterally bring his samples back from Chinese products.

Washington and Beijing have embarked on a breast climb for Tatte since Trump began to increase prices on imports from China in February. The American samples on Chinese goods reached 145% while Beijing imposed 125% of relaxation.

Bessent said on Tuesday that the high level of prices on both sides was a commercial embargo.

Trump has softened some of his global prices, granting exemptions for smartphones, semiconductors and electronics.

On Tuesday, the president said that the prices would become considerably and that an agreement would be concluded fairly quickly. But Beijing said Thursday that all reports that China and the United States were approaching an agreement were false news.

There was no consultation or negotiation between China and the United States concerning prices, not to mention an agreement, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guo Jiakun.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Trump said that the United States and Chinese officials met on Thursday, but refused to provide details. The Department of the White House and Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the meeting.

Chinese finance minister LAN FOAN and the governor of the central bank Pan Gongsheng are in Washington on Thursday for the IMF spring meetings.

Asked about China describing his remarks about commercial talks like false news, Trump said: they had a meeting this morning … No matter who they are, we can reveal it later, but they had meetings this morning, and we met China.

There are there said the one who had tied the bell [on the tiger] should be the only one to detach it, a reference to a Chinese proverb which means that the person who creates a problem should be the one who solves it.

He said Beijing had an open attitude towards consultations and dialogue, but the pressure, the threat and extorting it are not the right ways to engage with China.

The trade war is the one that the United States has unilaterally prompted … if they want to negotiate, they must be sincerity and return to the correct path of dialogue and equal consultations, he said Yadong.

Recommended

Bessent said on Tuesday that any de -escalation of the trade war should be mutual, denying information that Trump could unilaterally reduce samples from Chinese products.

Chinese analysts argue that the American taxation of high prices makes Beijing difficult to find a way to defuse the crisis.

They say that Xi would find it difficult to engage personally with Trump on the trade war unless this is preceded by in -depth negotiations to conclude an agreement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/3e076fb5-3988-4e21-9119-3fc637afebb8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos