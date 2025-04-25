The United Kingdom was as if it was as if it was not as if it was as if it was not as if it was as if it was not as if it was as if it was as if it was not as pretty as it was.





The United Kingdom said that if Ukraine's invasion is instead, Russia's attack simulation was carried out to see the burden of air defense.

The Air Commodore Blythe Crawford said at the Royal United Services Institute conference in London on Thursday that the result was “not a pretty picture.”

According to the former commander of the center, Crawford, the British Air Battlespace Training Center uses a gladiator, a 24 million ($ 32 million) simulation system, and loads “Ukrainian night 1” and is a former commander of the British Commander Crawford. (Crawford) showed a game with England.

He did not explain the exact result of the simulation in 2022, but it is understood that the British aviation defense was violated.

Crawford said that the simulation is a clear lesson.

“We have been standing for several years on the western edge of Europe for several years as if we were standing between us and the enemy,” he said to those who attended.

But “Ukraine all made us sit down, and some of the things we are doing in the war center have gained how to solve that problem when a similar scenario cries about England.”

Russia sprinkled Ukraine as a missile in a full -fledged invasion opening salvo.

The UK has improved aviation defense since 2022 and uses an important network to defeat British land invasion forces by using approaches that integrate aircraft, ships and land systems.

There is a remarkable difference between how Russia can attack Ukraine and how to challenge the British aviation defense, and if Russia attacks the UK, it is possible to mobilize the northern fleet and start attacks in the Atlantic, given that missiles with fire must pass through the European airspace.

Crawford also said, “In the last three years, scenarios have become much more complicated in terms of system types that we can oppose, but the mass is much more complicated.”

“If you see hundreds of drones with hundreds of drones in Ukraine, some of them are bait and some boarding ammunition. How do challenges deal with all of them or everything?” He added. “It is a challenge we cross the West.”

Crawford explained that Ukraine was Morning Call.

He added that he was more complicated by the injury of drones and autonomy. “You can have hundreds of ammunitions in all levels and all areas, as well as drones.”

He said the concept of air superiority has changed significantly. “We tended to think that it has achieved it over time and over time. Now we have the superiority of the air, from trench to trench, and 0 to 50 feet, not necessarily right throughout the theater, but 0 ~ 50 feet.”

The attack on the UK depicted by Crawford is just simulation, but Western countries have to learn what's happening in Ukraine and say that the home base is safe.

“We are focusing on the assumption that we have been in the United Kingdom for the last decades, so we have been in the United Kingdom, so we are focusing on the assumption that it is safe and safe at home. We must return it and we must still be threatened by our home base.”

“The UK is ready to defend all threats with NATO allies,” said the British Defense Ministry.

“Our army is equipped with a variety of advanced features to provide a layer with layers for air and missile defense. This includes a world -class Sea Viper Missile System that successfully shot down the attack drone of the HOUTHI Rebel Ballistic Missile and Rev Sea.”

