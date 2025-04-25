



Sanctions for 12 Syrian organizations, including defense and internal affairs, have been removed.

The United Kingdom has removed sanctions against 12 Syrian government agencies, including the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the General Intelligence Service.

Thursday's movement took place four months after the opposition group, as Hatytahir Al Shamp (HTS) had more than 13 years of war, chasing President Basha Lere-Assad.

The organizations removed from the sanctions list are no longer applied to the asset frozen, and reads the notice posted by the implementation of the British financial sanctions in London.

The goal of sanctions was involved in curbing Syria's civilian population or to support or benefit the Syrian regime of the Al-Assad, which did not explain the listing.

In March, the British government failed to solve the assets of 23 companies, including the Syrian Central Bank's assets and banks and oil companies. However, he stressed that sanctions on members of the Al-ASSAD regime will be maintained.

The new HTS -led Syrian government is trying to persuade the Western capital to prevent international sanctions.

Asaad Al-Shaibani, along with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, speeches at television events with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and earlier this year we inherited many problems in the Assad regime, but were the core of Syria's stability.

Some countries, including the United States, said that new authorities will wait to ensure human rights before how new authorities exercise their power and lift sanctions.

The United Nations Management Bureau, which last week, urged Syrian authorities to begin the economic recovery process without waiting for Western sanctions to be lifted.

Abdallah Al Dardari, the regional director of the Arab -state of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), is waiting for sanctions to be released.

Decades were needed to restore

According to the February UNDP report, in the current growth rate, Syria required more than 50 years to return to the economic level before the war and demanded a huge investment to accelerate the process.

According to the UN study, nine of the ten Syrians are currently in poverty, one -quarter is unemployed, and the Syrian GDP has been reduced to less than half of the year of the 2011 war.

The Syrian Human Development Index score, the factor of life, education, and life, has fallen to the worst level since it was first included in the index in 1990, which means that war erases decades of development.

According to the UNDP report, Syria estimates that GDP lost in the 2011-2024 war.

