



The UK is expected to withdraw its initial proposal to deploy thousands of ground troops in Ukraine. Officials warn that the risk is “too high” for such a mission.

The original plan, including the protection of Ukrainian cities, port and nuclear power plants, is invented to exist more limited and strategically. The sources involved in the discussion told The Times. “The risk is too high and the power is inappropriate for such a task. This is always UKS. French was French that wanted a more muscular approach.”

On March 15, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans to dispatch 10,000 peacekeepers to Ukraine at a high -end virtual summit in London. Peace Maintenance said, “Many countries will be an important force for providing armies and a much larger group in different ways.

Instead of placing the army near the front line, the British and France aims to send military trainers to West Ukraine and fulfill their promise to deploy them without participating in the defense role.

“The trainer reassured it because he had no deterrence or protection,” he said. The revised approach focuses on rebuilding and equipment for Ukrainian military, and continuous weapons delivery and aviation and maritime protection measures form a backbone of future support.

Ukraine has no big option if Trump recognizes Crimia in Russian.

Ukraine is facing an intersection in the fight against Russia's full -scale invasion, and there is a possibility of rejecting a disadvantageous peace agreement imposed by the US's great pressure.

The Interflex Operation, a UKS domestic training mission for the Ukrainian army, is expected to decrease by the end of the year as it moves to the base near LVIV by the end of the year. But Ukrainian officials recall how Western trainers withdrew just before the Russian invasion in 2022, and Ukrainian officials still remain carefully.

Diplomatic sources said, “Our current problem is to find a landing area where Ukraine doesn't need to break all the red lines.”

European and British officials also work behind the scenes to develop peace talks, hoping to arrange a meeting between President Donald Trump and Pops Funeral, and to arrange a meeting between Rome's Bolody Mirgen Ski. We will move our position, but Moscow wants to cut off their red lines, diplomatic sources explained.

According to British officials, if Ukraine rejects concessions, if Ukraine rejects concessions, the US support may be shaken.

Ukraine is under pressure on a wide range of US peace plans announced in Paris on April 17. According to the Wall Street Journal, the plan includes the US ban on Kremlin's demands for the merger of the United States and the Ukraine for NATO.

According to TIMES, despite the revised strategy, the United Kingdom is dedicated to Ukrainian defense. The Department of Defense spokesman said, “This is a guess.” This is a guess. The operating plan was willing to continue to strengthen its military support for illegal invasion by continuing to maintain the options that cross the land, maritime and air and regenerate the Ukrainian army.

Trump said Russia did not acquire all Ukraine and showed his willingness to peace.

Donald Trump said on April 24 that when Russia asked what Russia provided as a potential peace agreement, he stopped the war and could not take the whole country.

