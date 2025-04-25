British edge close to European visa transactions





The British ministers are being praised by the British to create a youth visa system after the Brek Seat to contain potential political backlash in such a deal before the important summit next month.

Brussels is starting negotiations on the youth experience system on May 19 when the UK and the EU held a reset meeting in London Summit, but there is a controversy in the UK.

Ursula Von Der Leyen, chairman of the European Commission discussed the British Prime Minister Keir StarMer and migration policy at London talks, which also focused on new security and defense agreements.

EU diplomats said that the EU formed an important part of the Blocs Draft command for the system that allowed people under 30 years of age to spend up to three years in the UK and vice versa.

British officials did not deny that Von Der Leyen raised this issue, and Dowsing Street did not exclude the youth visa system on Thursday and would not just provide a commentary on dialogue. An EU official said it discussed all the issues related to the summit.

In order to manage political risks in Korea, British ministers plan to draw long -awaited white papers before the summit on May 19, and the labor government plans to further reduce its pure migration.

A British official said timing is important. If we talk warmly about youth mobility at the summit, it is important for us to reassure the public that we are breaking the migration.

The number of legal migration, which constitutes the arrival of the UK, is already falling from records due to the clamp down introduced by the previous conservative government.

The excellent youth visa system is capped, time limit is applied and is being promoted by the Labor Party MPs and colleagues of Starmers Party, but Tories can lead to system abuse.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said she is very concerned about development. She added that she can't solve a small boat crisis right now.

British officials predicted that STARMER agreed to communicate with the EU chiefs at the May 19 summit. Detailed discussions have not begun and it is expected to take several months.

Starmer vowed not to return the free movement of people between the UK and the EU and was anxious that it could provide support for the Nigel Farages Rightwing Populist Reform Party.

Miguel Berger Ambassador said on Thursday that the EU's youth experience plan is essential to reproduce the structure of the damaged personal relationship.

Berger predicted that the British Trade and Business Committee agreed to communicate on the May 19 summit on May 19, which acts as a starting point for negotiations on various issues related to the resetting EU-UK.

He predicts that the youth experience system will be in the text with the removal of energy cooperation, fishing, students and food transactions.

The center of the London summit will agree with the British -EU security and defense agreement at the center of the dialogue between Starmer and Von Der Leyen.

Downing Street said that there has been a positive progress to prepare for a groundbreaking summit between the two sides, almost nine years after the British voted to leave the EU.

Dowing Street spokesman Starmer and Von Der Leyen said they have asked to continue important work in the next few weeks to provide ambitious packages in the UK's first British -EU Summit next month.

A diplomat briefed about the conversation between Von Der Leyen and Starmer. The meeting was great. Everything is gaining momentum.

In order to summarize the path of a security agreement where British companies can access 150 billion defense funds, Starmer is expected to agree with the Rollover of the existing EU fishing rights in the UK, to avoid conflicts with France and other coastal members.

europe

He originally wanted a four -year limit and admitted that the British beneficiaries could live and work in 27 member states, not just one.

One EU diplomat said that there may be no package transactions without youth mobility, while the second should be part of the reset.

suggestion

The diplomat said that it could be related to the UK's demands, including the removal of obstacles that make it difficult for British musicians and other performers to carry out European tours.

Other British demands include mutual recognition of professional qualifications, and skilled British workers, such as surveyors and engineers, can practice in the EU, and the ability for companies to post more easily in short -term layout.

About 70 Labor Party MPs and colleagues signed a letter to the Nick Thomas-Symonds, and the British minister supervised the EU and demanded a time-limited and capped youth visa system.

The British home assistant, Yvette Cooper, said that those who stayed for more than a year would be calculated from the British net migration level.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/fd1367f4-67c0-425d-ba40-d6c0976c9c94 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos